With power cut off in 22 counties in California, street lights and other public utilities are shut down. What should you do if you reach an intersection without a working street light? Treat it as a four-way stop, according to San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo.

What to do: A four-way stop, also known as an all-way stop, requires all vehicles to come to stop at the intersection before proceeding.

If a driver arrives at the intersection and no other vehicles are present, the driver can proceed.

Tips from the California DMV:

Yield to traffic and pedestrians already in the intersection or just entering the intersection.

Also, yield to the vehicle or bicycle that arrives first, or to the vehicle or bicycle on your right if it reaches the intersection at the same time as you.

When you turn right, be sure to check for pedestrians who want to cross the street and bicyclists riding next to you.

The California Department of Transportation recommends all drivers use caution at intersections during the power outage.