The shooter in the Perry High school shooting is dead, according to law enforcement official.
Earlier, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante had said the shooter had been identified, but had declined to share more details.
By Aditi Sangal and Antoinette Radford, CNN
From CNN’s Evan Perez
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Joe Biden is tracking the latest developments on a shooting at a high school in Perry, Iowa, a White House official has told CNN.
Senior White House staff, the official added, have been in touch with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office.
Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said the shooter at the Perry High School in Iowa has been identified.
He declined to provide further details on the shooter's current condition, but he added there will be another update soon where more details would be shared.
Classes hadn't started yet when the shooting at Perry High School in Iowa happened this morning, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said.
The shooting was reported at about 7:37 a.m. CT (8:37 a.m. ET), he said.
The sheriff declined to provide further details.
Authorities responding to a shooting at Perry High School in Iowa found multiple gunshot victims this morning, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said.
He said authorities were notified of an active shooter at 7:37 a.m. local time and arrived on the scene within seven minutes.
Infante did not say how many people were injured and did not give information on the extent of their injuries.
He added that there was no ongoing threat to the community, and officials would provide another update later today.
From CNN’s Holmes Lybrand and Andy Rose
Federal law enforcement agencies announced they are responding to the shooting at a high school in Perry, Iowa, Thursday.
“Agents from the FBI Omaha Des Moines resident agency are on the scene,” the FBI said in a statement. “We are assisting the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, who is the lead investigative agency.”
“ATF has responded to the Active Shooter at the Perry High School in Perry, Iowa,” the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives posted to social media.
From CNN’s Andy Rose
The Perry Police Department is expected to hold a news conference on a shooting at Perry High School in Iowa at 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET).
Perry is located just outside Des Moines, about 40 miles to the northwest, with a population of about 8,000, according to the US Census Bureau. The Perry Community School District — comprised of the high school, a middle school and an elementary school — serves about 1,800 students, its website says.
Thursday was scheduled to be the first day of classes for the new semester, according to the district’s calendar. CNN affiliate KCCI reported that classes at Perry High School have been canceled for the day.
This post has been updated with additional details.
From CNN’s Andy Rose
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting at Perry High School in Iowa on Thursday, and the area has been "secured," the Dallas County government confirmed on its Facebook page.
“The site has been secured and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office will release more information as it becomes available,” the post stated.
There was no immediate confirmation on possible injuries. CNN affiliate KCCI reported that classes at Perry High School have been canceled for the day.