Deadly shooting at Pensacola naval base
At least 8 patients at Baptist Health Care, but their conditions are not known
At least 8 patients were taken to Baptist Health Care in Pensacola after the shooting, according to a statement from hospital Public Relations Specialist Kathy Bowers.
"We do not have any conditions to report at this time," she said. "Our teams are treating patients and we are working with Navy personnel to communicate with family members."
Earlier today, Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital said it had not received any patients, but was ready to take any transports.
Mike Pence says he's "saddened to hear of the horrible shooting"
Vice President Mike Pence said that he is "saddened to hear of the horrible shooting" in Pensacola and said he is "continuing to monitor the situation."
On Twitter, Pence also said that he is praying for the victims and their families and praised the first responders for "their swift action."
Naval base will be closed for the rest of the day
Naval Air Station Pensacola will be closed for the remainder of the day, according to its Facebook page.
“The base is closed for the remainder of the day. Only essential personnel will be allowed onto the base. Additional information to follow," the Facebook post says.
We expect officials to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. ET about the shooting.
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio: "Please pray for everyone impacted by this horrible situation"
Florida's Senator Marco Rubio "spoke to commanding officer of Naval Air Station Pensacola" and is "in close contact with all the relevant officials," according to a tweet this morning.
He also called for prayers for "everyone impacted by this horrible situation."
The Naval Air Station Pensacola is still on lockdown
The Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida is still on lockdown, according to LCDR Megan Isaac, the US Navy spokesperson.
Read her full statement below:
“There was an active shooter incident at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida this morning. The base remains on lockdown. The shooter is confirmed deceased, and two additional fatalities are confirmed. Multiple injured personnel have been transported to local hospitals. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies.”
Pensacola's Sacred Heart Hospital is prepared to receive patients
Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital has not received any patients from the shooting but it is "anticipating" transports to their hospital, according to hospital spokesperson Mike Burke.
At one point, as many as 6 patients were expected, then 3 patients. Most have gone to Baptist Health Hospital, because of its proximity to the base, Burke said.
Baptist Health had 5 patients at last check.
President Trump has been briefed on the Pensacola shooting
White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere confirms President Trump has been briefed on the Pensacola shooting.
“The President has been briefed on the shooting at Pensacola Naval Air Station/Forest Sherman Field and is monitoring the situation,” he said.
At least 2 dead, 3 injured in US Navy base shooting
At least two people were killed in the shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, said Jason Bortz with public affairs. The shooter is also dead.
At least three people were injured in the shooting.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott is monitoring the situation in Pensacola
Sen. Rick Scott, from Florida, said he is monitoring the situation and is praying for the injured.
Here's what he wrote on Twitter this morning: