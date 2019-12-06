At least 8 patients were taken to Baptist Health Care in Pensacola after the shooting, according to a statement from hospital Public Relations Specialist Kathy Bowers.

"We do not have any conditions to report at this time," she said. "Our teams are treating patients and we are working with Navy personnel to communicate with family members."

Earlier today, Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital said it had not received any patients, but was ready to take any transports.