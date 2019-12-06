FBI takes over the shooting investigation

The FBI has taken over investigation into the shooting at the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, according to an FBI spokeswoman.

What we know about the shooting: A total of four people died in the shooting, including the shooter, who has not been identified. Several other people were injured.

Two deputies from Escambia County Sheriff’s Office "negated" the shooter, according to the sheriff. One was shot in the knee and the other in the shoulder, but both are expected to make a full recovery.