Deadly shooting at Pensacola naval base
FBI takes over the shooting investigation
The FBI has taken over investigation into the shooting at the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, according to an FBI spokeswoman.
What we know about the shooting: A total of four people died in the shooting, including the shooter, who has not been identified. Several other people were injured.
Two deputies from Escambia County Sheriff’s Office "negated" the shooter, according to the sheriff. One was shot in the knee and the other in the shoulder, but both are expected to make a full recovery.
Saudi national suspected in shooting at Pensacola naval air station
A member of the Saudi military training at US Naval Air Station in Pensacola is the suspected shooter in today's incident, according to five US defense officials and another person familiar with the investigation.
The investigators are looking into whether it was terror-related, but it is early in the probe.
CNN has reached out to the Saudi embassy in the US and has not heard back.
This is the second shooting at a US naval base this week
The fatal shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida this morning is the second shooting at an American naval base this week.
On Wednesday, a US sailor killed two civilians and himself at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.
Investigators have yet to identify motives in either shooting.
What we know (and don't know) about the shooting so far
Officials just wrapped up a news conference about the shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, this morning.
Here's what we know so far:
The timeline: Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said officers received notice that there was an active shooter at 6:51 a.m. local time.
- 11 people were shot: Officials said a total of eleven people were shot. Eight of them were transported to a local hospital, where one of them died.
What we don't know: It's still unclear if the shooter was military personnel. Officials have also declined to answer questions about the weapons used by the shooting and the specific building in which the shooting took place.
Sheriff: "Crime scene was like being on the set of a movie"
Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said they received the call about the active shooter at 7:51 a.m. ET.
The sheriff said they are in the middle of the investigation, and cannot provide much information. However, he said, “walking through the crime scene was like being on the set of a movie.”
“We do have several deceased and several wounded,” Commanding Officer Captain Tim Kinsella at NAS Pensacola said.
The active shooter has been neutralized. The base is shut down until further notice.
Mayor of Pensacola, Grover Robinson called it a “tragic day” for the city of Pensacola, “We are a military town.” The mayor asked residents to stay away from that side of town.
A total of 11 people were shot this morning at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola.
Four of those are deceased, one of whom was the shooter, Escambia County's Chief Chip Simmons said.
Eight people were transported to a local hospital, where one of the injured died.
There are currently three others inside the building who are deceased.
Commanding Officer Captain Tim Kinsella at NAS Pensacola said the shooting happened in a classroom building.
Sheriff: Deputies engaged the shooter
David Morgan, sheriff of Escambia County, said two deputies engaged the shooter, and "It was a member of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that did negate the threat.”
The two officers were shot during the exchange with the gunman.
Morgan said that one deputy was shot in the arm and another was shot in the knee. "Both expected to survive," Morgan said.
