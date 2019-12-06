Deadly shooting at Pensacola naval base
Navy confirms Pensacola base is on lockdown
The US Navy tweeted that they “are aware of reports of a possible active shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola."
The Navy also said that the air station is on lockdown.
Sheriff: "Active shooter on NAS Pensacola"
“I can confirm there is an active shooter on NAS Pensacola and it's going on right now,” Amber Southard Escambia County Sheriff’s Office tells CNN.
“Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter. More information will be provided as it becomes available,” a post on Naval Air Station Pensacola’s Facebook page reads.
When CNN spoke to dispatch at Naval Air Station Pensacola they said, “we have an active situation right now” and disconnected the line.
