US
Live TV
Edition
Edition
Live Updates

Deadly shooting at Pensacola naval base

By Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Zoe Sottile, CNN

Updated 10:27 a.m. ET, December 6, 2019
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 36 min ago

Navy confirms Pensacola base is on lockdown

The US Navy tweeted that they “are aware of reports of a possible active shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola."

The Navy also said that the air station is on lockdown.

1 hr 57 min ago

Sheriff: "Active shooter on NAS Pensacola"

“I can confirm there is an active shooter on NAS Pensacola and it's going on right now,” Amber Southard Escambia County Sheriff’s Office tells CNN.

“Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter. More information will be provided as it becomes available,” a post on Naval Air Station Pensacola’s Facebook page reads.

When CNN spoke to dispatch at Naval Air Station Pensacola they said, “we have an active situation right now” and disconnected the line. 

1 hr 51 min ago

"Active situation" at Pensacola Naval base

There's an "active situation" at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.

A post on Naval Air Station Pensacola’s Facebook page reads:

“Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter. More information will be provided as it becomes available."

When CNN spoke to dispatch at Naval Air Station Pensacola they said, “we have an active situation right now” and hung up.