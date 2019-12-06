Pensacola shooter was training in the US for 2 years

The suspected shooter was training at the US Naval Air Station in Pensacola for two years, according to Defense Department spokesperson Christopher Garver.

Two law enforcement sources tell CNN the suspect's name is Mohammed Alshamrani.

Alshamrani's training began in August 2017 and was scheduled to conclude in August next year, Garver said. His training program included English language training, basic aviation, and initial pilot training. The training was funded by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Alshamrani was vetted upon entry to the US and checked again after the shooting with nothing of concern found, a law enforcement source told CNN.

More information on foreign students training in the US: As of Dec. 6, 2019, the Department of Defense has 5,181 foreign students from 153 countries in the United States for Department of Defense security cooperation related training. The Department of Defense has 852 Saudis in the US for Department of Defense security cooperation related training activities.