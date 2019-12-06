FBI responding to Pensacola base shooting

Deadly shooting at Pensacola naval base
FBI personnel from Pensacola, Jacksonville and Mobile, Alabama, are responding to the shooting, according to an FBI spokeswoman.
What we know about about the base where the shooting happened
Naval Air Station Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to the base's website.
Many families also live there, said retired Adm. John Kirby, CNN's military and diplomatic analyst, who was once stationed there.
Here's a look at where the base is:
The US Navy just tweeted that the “Active shooter is deceased. One additional fatality has been confirmed."
Other people have been inured, but it's not clear how many.
Escambia County Sheriff Office posted on their Facebook page, “The ECSO can confirm there is no longer an active shooter on NAS Pensacola. The shooter is confirmed dead.”
Local authorities are there to help lockdown the base to traffic.
Navy confirms Pensacola base is on lockdown
Sheriff: "Active shooter on NAS Pensacola"
“I can confirm there is an active shooter on NAS Pensacola and it's going on right now,” Amber Southard Escambia County Sheriff’s Office tells CNN.
“Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter. More information will be provided as it becomes available,” a post on Naval Air Station Pensacola’s Facebook page reads.
When CNN spoke to dispatch at Naval Air Station Pensacola they said, “we have an active situation right now” and disconnected the line.
