Video showed law enforcement cutting up the shirt of handcuffed Danelo Cavalcante after he was captured.
He was then put into a police van to be transported.
Watch the moment:
By Aditi Sangal and Leinz Vales, CNN
From CNN staff
From CNN’s Aaron Cooper
Pennsylvania officials sent a reverse 911 call to local residents saying escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante is in custody Wednesday morning.
“This is a message from Pennsylvania State Police. The search for Danelo Cavalcante is over. The subject is now in custody,” the public safety communication said.
Pennsylvania State Police will hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. ET to share "details of the capture."
From CNN's Dakin Andone
A convicted murderer’s escape from a Pennsylvania prison outside Philadelphia kicked off a manhunt that dramatically evolved in recent days.
About 500 law enforcement officers searched for Danelo Cavalcante, 34, who escaped August 31 from Chester County Prison. A law enforcement official close to the investigation said Wednesday he is now in custody.
Here’s a timeline of his escape and the search:
August 16: A jury convicted Cavalcante of first-degree murder in Deborah Brandão’s killing – a crime that in Pennsylvania carries a mandatory life sentence without parole, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.
Cavalcante is also wanted in his native Brazil in a 2017 homicide case, according to the US Marshals Service. When Brandão learned of the case, she threatened to expose Cavalcante to police, the district attorney’s office said in a statement on August 23, after he was formally sentenced. That was his motive for the murder, according to prosecutors.
August 31: Cavalcante fled the prison within days in an escape that was partially captured on camera. Surveillance footage showed him in a narrow space between two walls in an exercise yard, placing his hands and feet on either side and “crab-walking” up, out of view. He then ran across a roof, scaled a fence and pushed his way through razor wire to escape, the prison’s acting warden, Howard Holland, later said.
September 1: The first known sighting of Cavalcante after his escape occurred the next day, when Ryan Drummond says he saw the fugitive inside his home in Pocopson Township, not far from the prison.
September 2: Cavalcante was spotted early the next morning around 12:30 a.m. on a residential surveillance camera about 1.5 miles from the prison, the district attorney’s office said on Facebook. Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police, which is leading the search, said later that a state trooper also saw Cavalcante in the area.
September 4: A security camera captured the fugitive in the evening two days later at Longwood Gardens, a botanical garden that sits several miles from Chester County Prison and would soon become the epicenter of the search effort. The camera captured the fugitive twice, once walking north and then about an hour later going south. By that time, Cavalcante had obtained several items, Bivens said, including a backpack, a duffle sling bag and a hooded sweatshirt.
September 5: The next night, Cavalcante was spotted by a resident in a creek bed on the resident’s property in Pennsbury Township, Bivens said, a few miles southeast of the prison. He fled into the woods before police could capture him.
September 6: A trail camera image showed Cavalcante in or around Longwood Gardens but officials learned about this sighting Thursday evening, according to Bivens.
September 8: Authorities reported two sightings of Cavalcante within the perimeter of their search area, which encompassed Longwood Gardens.
September 9: The manhunt shifted significantly over the weekend after authorities said Cavalcante managed to escape their search perimeter and steal a van about three-quarters of a mile away. According to Bivens, the owners – who identified themselves as a local dairy farm – had left the keys inside their delivery van, which Cavalcante used to flee some 20 miles north to East Pikeland Township.
There, Cavalcante attempted to contact an acquaintance he’d known years prior, Bivens said. He spoke with the acquaintance on a Ring doorbell camera, which captured his new clean-shaven look, but the person wasn’t home and did not respond to meet Cavalcante, Bivens said.
The fugitive then went to nearby Phoenixville to contact another acquaintance. That person was also not home but called police after a female resident saw the escaped inmate.
September 10: State police didn’t learn about the sightings until about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Bivens said, giving them their first indication Cavalcante had gotten out from under them and changed his appearance.
Additionally, the second sighting that night indicated he was using a white vehicle, which investigators eventually narrowed down to the dairy’s stolen 2020 Ford Transit van.
They located the stolen van later in a field that morning, around 10:40 a.m., abandoned behind a barn in East Nantmeal Township, slightly west of the sightings the evening prior. Bivens said it had run out of gas.
The search then shifted to this area, in the northern part of Chester County.
September 11: The next spotting occurred in Chester County’s South Coventry Township, around 8 p.m. Monday, when a motorist told police she saw a man crouched at a wood line on Fairview Road, Bivens said in a news conference Tuesday morning. She went back, but the man was gone.
Then, police received another call from a resident on Coventry Road, Bivens said, reporting a short, Hispanic male who was not wearing a shirt had entered his garage while the resident was inside and stole a .22 caliber rifle. The resident drew a pistol and fired at the man as he fled. Cavalcante’s sweatshirt was found near the edge of the driveway.
September 13: A law enforcement official close to the investigation said Cavalcante is now in custody. Police will hold a 9:30 a.m. ET news conference.
Pennsylvania State Police announced a 9:30 a.m. ET news conference to share details on the capture of escaped inmate Danelo Cavalvante, according to a social media post.
This comes 14 days following the inmates escape from Chester County prison.
A jury convicted Danelo Cavalcante of first-degree murder in Deborah Brandão’s killing – a crime that in Pennsylvania carries a mandatory life sentence without parole, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.
The two were neighbors and dated for about a year and a half, the victim’s sister, Sarah Brandão, told CNN. He was kind at first to Brandão and her children, Sarah said, but that changed over time. Sarah said her sister told her he was “extremely jealous” and “became a different person” when he drank.
A probable cause affidavit indicates Brandão filed a protection from abuse order against Cavalcante in 2020. But Cavalcante murdered Brandão in April 2021, prosecutors said, stabbing her 38 times in front of her two young children. They are now in Sarah’s care.
Cavalcante is also wanted in his native Brazil in a 2017 homicide case, according to the US Marshals Service. When Brandão learned of the case, she threatened to expose Cavalcante to police, the district attorney’s office said in a statement on August 23, after he was formally sentenced. That was his motive for the murder, according to prosecutors.
Pennsylvania State Sen. Katie Muth in a verified Facebook post thanked law enforcement for their efforts bringing inmate Danelo Cavalcante “to justice” Wednesday morning.
"I want to thank all of the law enforcement officers who brought Danelo Cavalcante to justice just a short time ago. I know that this has been an incredibly stressful time for our community and this capture wouldn't have been possible without the grit and perseverance of the hundreds of men and women from multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies," she said.
"Today, Danelo Cavalcante will be placed back behind bars for the rest of his life. I also want to remember the victim, Deborah Brandão, whose family has been terrorized all over again over the past few weeks. No amount of justice will bring Deborah back to her family, but today at least they can sleep a little easier knowing that Cavalcante cannot hurt anyone else," Muth added.
ensylvania escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante is in custody, according to a law enforcement official close to the investigation.
Additional details were not immediately clear.
A press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET.