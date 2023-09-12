Pennsylvania State Police say they believe the escaped inmate knows where he is as he has been in the area before, adding that they believe Danelo Cavalcante’s encounter with the homeowner was a “crime of opportunity.”

The homeowner encountered Cavalcante in his garage and fired several shots at him using a pistol, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said. There is no indication Calvacante was injured as a result of the shooting.

“I think he went in there probably trying to hide, the garage door was open — he didn’t, I believe, recognize that the owner was in there. He was probably looking for a place to hide, ran for that garage, saw the firearm, grabbed that, encountered the homeowner and fled with the firearm,” said Bivens.

Detailing the "very strong" perimeter of search, Bivens said “it will take a long time to clear that entire area.”

“No perimeter is ever 100% impenetrable,” he added, saying police will do their “very best” to capture him.