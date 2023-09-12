Escaped inmate's encounter with homeowner is believed to be a "crime of opportunity," state police say
Pennsylvania State Police say they believe the escaped inmate knows where he is as he has been in the area before, adding that they believe Danelo Cavalcante’s encounter with the homeowner was a “crime of opportunity.”
The homeowner encountered Cavalcante in his garage and fired several shots at him using a pistol, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said. There is no indication Calvacante was injured as a result of the shooting.
“I think he went in there probably trying to hide, the garage door was open — he didn’t, I believe, recognize that the owner was in there. He was probably looking for a place to hide, ran for that garage, saw the firearm, grabbed that, encountered the homeowner and fled with the firearm,” said Bivens.
Detailing the "very strong" perimeter of search, Bivens said “it will take a long time to clear that entire area.”
“No perimeter is ever 100% impenetrable,” he added, saying police will do their “very best” to capture him.
Police believe Cavalcante is "desperate enough" to use weapon he stole
Pennsylvania Police said Tuesday they believe escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante is “desperate enough” to use the .22 caliber rifle he stole from a homeowner's garage.
“We considered him desperate, we consider him dangerous, all this does is confirm for us that he has a weapon,” Lt. Colonel George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said during Tuesday’s conference.
“He’s killed two people previously. I would suspect that he’s desperate enough to use that weapon,” Bivens added Tuesday.
About the weapon: Police say Cavalcante took a weapon — a .22 caliber rifle with a scope and flashlight mounted on it — from a homeowner’s garage.
The homeowner encountered Cavalcante when he stole the rifle and fired several shots at him using a pistol, Bivens said. There is no indication Calvacante was injured as a result of the shooting.
Around 500 law enforcement members working on Danelo Cavalcante manhunt, state police says
There are about 500 law enforcement members assisting in the manhunt of escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante, Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday.
The agencies involved include Pennsylvania State Police, the US Marshals, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to Lt. Colonel George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police.
Law enforcement is planning for an extended operating period, if necessary, Bivens said during Tuesday’s conference.
Bivens defended the department's search for Cavalcante, telling reporters "nothing has gone wrong."
“And I believe we will be successful in the long run,” he added.
Escaped Pennsylvania inmate is not believed to be injured after resident fired "several shots"
Police say they have “no reason to believe” escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante was injured as a result of a resident firing “several shots” after a rifle was stolen from the homeowner's garage.
“We have no reason to believe he is injured as a result of that shooting,” Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Colonel George Bivens said.
“I think he is just trying to survive and avoid being captured right now,” Bivens added.
Bivens said “several shots” were fired by the homeowner toward Cavalcante.
The escaped inmate has been considered “dangerous” from the start, so this “changes nothing,” he added.
“We’ve always considered him to be a risk, we just now absolutely know that he has a weapon," he said.
Police not recommending evacuations while authorities hunt for "armed and extremely dangerous" inmate
Pennsylvania State Police are not recommending evacuations for residents at this time amid the manhunt for escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante, officials said Tuesday.
Police sent messages to residents within a 3-mile radius of where Cavalcante was spotted overnight Monday, Lt. Colonel George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said during Tuesday’s news conference.
Cavalcante "is considered armed and extremely dangerous," Bivens said Tuesday.
Police found footprints that matched escaped Pennsylvania inmate's prison shoes
Police found footprints in mud that were “identical” to the footprints of the shoes that escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante wore in prison, Pennsylvania officials said during a news conference Tuesday.
After locating the footprints, Cavalante’s prison shoes were found abandoned, Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police told reporters.
A resident in the area reported that a pair of work boots had been stolen from her porch, Bivens said.
Police ask residents in the search area to secure their homes as manhunt for killer continues
Police in Pennsylvania continue to hunt for escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante, who is “considered armed and extremely dangerous," Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Colonel George Bivens said.
Throughout the night, several reverse 911 calls were sent to residents in the area, he added. Residents in the search perimeter have been asked to secure their homes.
Escaped Pennsylvania killer is "considered armed and extremely dangerous," police says
Escaped Pennsylvania killer Danelo Cavalcante "is considered armed and extremely dangerous," said Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday.
"He is now armed with a .22 caliber rifle with a scope and flashlight mounted on it," Bivens added during a press conference.
He urged residents to be safe and contact authorities with any available information on Cavalcante as he detailed the perimeter of search.
There were a “number of significant developments overnight,” Bivens said — notably at 10:10 p.m. when a call was received from a resident indicating a short, shirtless and Hispanic male “entered his garage” when the resident was in it, and grabbed a .22 rifle.
The resident drew a pistol and fired at Cavalcante, Bivens said.
How the escaped Pennsylvania killer has managed to stay on the run so long
Danelo Cavalcante left the prison by “crab-walking” between two walls, scaling a fence and traversing across razor wire and heading into the forest.
Despite several sightings since then, police have said they’ve faced challenges as the unusually long search for Cavalcante dragged on – an effort one official has described as “tactical hide and seek.”
“We conduct fugitive investigations every day of the year across this commonwealth … most don’t lead to a protracted search like this,” Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said Monday.
Most escaped prisoners are captured within 24 hours, and most of them within two miles, CNN’s chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst John Miller said.
According to Bivens, the challenges in finding Cavalcante include:
The search beginning in a large, densely wooded area with many places to hide.
It was difficult to secure a search perimeter, where Cavalcante was spotted several times, because it had a “massive” underground tunnel system, large drainage ditches and thick vegetation.
Police didn’t get the calls from the acquaintance who Cavalcante tried to contact on Saturday until hours later.
“No perimeter is 100% secure. It’s not a wall, it doesn’t have a ceiling, it doesn’t have all of the things that you might normally use if you’re trying to contain someone,” Bivens said.
The Longwood Gardens area, where officers had earlier set up a perimeter, was a particular challenge, according to Bivens.
“We had tactical teams in there from multiple agencies and even then, it was problematic to try and capture him or to find him again,” Bivens said. “The cover is that dense and just a multitude of places to hide.”
Aerial video from September 8 showed officers on horseback in Kennett Square searching in grass so long and dense, it consumed the horses’ legs.
The early stages of the search in the woods played out to Cavalcante’s advantage, US Marshals Service Supervising Deputy Robert Clark said Monday.
“He was in an 8-square-mile area with very difficult train that was very difficult to get to,” Clark said.
But in an urban setting, the advantage is on law enforcement’s side, Clark said.
“He was playing that tactical hide and seek in the woods. Now, I believe it’s advantaged law enforcement because he’s in an urban setting and that’s what our investigators do,” Clark said Monday.