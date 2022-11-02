A woman walks past a building damaged by missile strikes, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the eastern Donbas region of Bakhmut, Ukraine, November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Live Updates

Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz to be formally sentenced

Aditi Sangal
By Mike Hayes and Aditi Sangal, CNN
Updated 12:29 PM EDT, Wed November 2, 2022
parkland judge exchange
See the moment judge dismisses member of Parkland shooter's defense team
02:17 - Source: CNN

What we're covering

It's day 2 of the Parkland school shooter's sentencing hearing. Here's what you need to know.

On the second of the sentencing hearing for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, victims and family members will continue to offer statements. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer is expected to formally sentence Cruz to the life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Here’s what happened on Tuesday:

Victims spoke: Survivors spoke of living with trauma and a sense of being unsafe constantly. Families of victims killed in the shooting spoke of being robbed of their loved ones, and many lamented that Cruz avoided the death penalty.

Defense raised an objection: Melisa McNeill, the lead public defender for Cruz, asked Judge Scherer to stop victims’ families from attacking the defense team and their families in their statements at Cruz’s sentencing hearing. McNeill said she wanted it on the record that the defense team did its job in accordance with the constitution. She also asked that jurors not be insulted or attacked. State Attorney Carolyn McCann responded, saying the defense can’t defend someone who took the lives of the victims and now limit what they say. 

A victim’s mother passed away last week: Aaron Feis’s family was scheduled to make a statement on Tuesday, however, his mother passed away last week, according to McCann. So no one from the Feis family was present in court.

'You don't know me, but you tried to kill me.' Parkland victims get last word before shooter sentenced to life in prison
Nikolas Cruz has avoided the death penalty. Here's what's next for him now
'It got ugly.' Jurors in Parkland school massacre case report feeling threatened, disrespected during tense deliberations
In a single week in America, 4 communities confronted the aftermath of different school shootings. Then, shots rang out in another school
