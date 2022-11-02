Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz to be formally sentenced

On the second of the sentencing hearing for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, victims and family members will continue to offer statements. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer is expected to formally sentence Cruz to the life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Here’s what happened on Tuesday:

Victims spoke: Survivors spoke of living with trauma and a sense of being unsafe constantly. Families of victims killed in the shooting spoke of being robbed of their loved ones, and many lamented that Cruz avoided the death penalty.

Defense raised an objection: Melisa McNeill, the lead public defender for Cruz, asked Judge Scherer to stop victims’ families from attacking the defense team and their families in their statements at Cruz’s sentencing hearing. McNeill said she wanted it on the record that the defense team did its job in accordance with the constitution. She also asked that jurors not be insulted or attacked. State Attorney Carolyn McCann responded, saying the defense can’t defend someone who took the lives of the victims and now limit what they say.

A victim’s mother passed away last week: Aaron Feis’s family was scheduled to make a statement on Tuesday, however, his mother passed away last week, according to McCann. So no one from the Feis family was present in court.