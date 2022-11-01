Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz to be formally sentenced

The Parkland school shooter will be officially sentenced following the conclusion of a months-long trial, where the jury recommended he be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Nikolas Cruz, now 24, avoided the death penalty for the February 2018 massacre at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
The families of those killed in the shooting are expected to make victims impact statements today.
3 jurors had voted against recommending death penalty for Parkland shooter
Of the 12 jurors tasked with recommending a sentence for Nikolas Cruz last month, three voted against the death penalty for the Parkland school shooter, jury foreman Benjamin Thomas told CNN affiliate WFOR, saying, “I don’t like how it turned out but it’s that’s how the jury system works.”
The woman who was a hard no “didn’t believe because he was mentally ill he should get the death penalty,” Thomas said.
The deliberations became “tense,” a juror wrote in a handwritten letter addressed to Judge Elizabeth Scherer. The juror, who voted against the death penalty for Cruz, wrote to the judge that “some jurors became extremely unhappy once I mentioned that I would vote for life.”
In the letter, the juror also denied allegations that she made up her mind to vote for life in prison before the trial began, saying she heard other jurors had made such accusations about her.
The Parkland school shooter will be officially sentenced this week. Here's what you need to know.
After a months-long trial, Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer is expected to issue the Parkland school shooter’s formal sentence this week.
This comes after a Florida jury recommended that Nikolas Cruz, now 24, be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the February 2018 massacre at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 17 dead and another 17 injured.
Under Florida law, Scherer cannot depart from the jury’s recommendation of life. Some of the victims’ loved ones disappointed and angry after Cruz avoided the death penalty.
Families of the gunman’s victims bowed or shook their heads as the verdict forms for each of the 17 people he killed were read in court Thursday morning. The jury found the aggravating factors presented by state prosecutors did not outweigh the mitigating circumstances – aspects of Cruz’s life and upbringing his defense attorneys said warranted only a life sentence.
Cruz pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the shooting.