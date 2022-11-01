Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz to be formally sentenced

Of the 12 jurors tasked with recommending a sentence for Nikolas Cruz last month, three voted against the death penalty for the Parkland school shooter, jury foreman Benjamin Thomas told CNN affiliate WFOR, saying, “I don’t like how it turned out but it’s that’s how the jury system works.”

“There was one with a hard ‘no,’ she couldn’t do it, and there was another two that ended up voting the same way,” said Thomas.

The woman who was a hard no “didn’t believe because he was mentally ill he should get the death penalty,” Thomas said.

The deliberations became “tense,” a juror wrote in a handwritten letter addressed to Judge Elizabeth Scherer. The juror, who voted against the death penalty for Cruz, wrote to the judge that “some jurors became extremely unhappy once I mentioned that I would vote for life.”

In the letter, the juror also denied allegations that she made up her mind to vote for life in prison before the trial began, saying she heard other jurors had made such accusations about her.