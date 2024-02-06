As Michigan jurors deliberated on four counts of involuntary manslaughter against Jennifer Crumbley on Monday, they sent two questions separately to the judge.

Here's what they were:

The jury sent their first question after deliberating for just over two hours: The jury sought for clarification on instructions, asking if there are different ways to convict Crumbley. Judge Cheryl Matthews decided to tell them yes, and referred the jury to re-read part of her instructions, which says “the prosecutor asserts two different theories to support the charges of Involuntary Manslaughter.”

The first theory is that Crumbley committed involuntary manslaughter because she failed to perform a legal duty. The second, is because she was grossly negligent.

"Those theories are two different ways to prove the same crime. Either or both of these theories, if proven, are sufficient to establish the crime of involuntary manslaughter," the instructions explain.

The second question came an hour later: The jury asked if they can infer anything from evidence or witnesses that the prosecution did not bring, specifically not bring in the shooter or other people who could answer how specifically Ethan Crumbley got the gun.

Judge Matthews brought the jury in to tell them they can only consider the evidence that was brought in at trial.