1 min ago

Jennifer Crumbley was looking down while the guilty verdict was read

From CNN’s Lauren del Valle

Jennifer Crumbley remained looking down during the verdict. A jury found her guilty of manslaughter following a 2021 Michigan school shooting in which her son killed four students.

There were no audible reactions in the gallery, but there were some tears. Two rows in the gallery were reserved for family of the victims.

Crumbley left the courtroom shackled.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald went to hug two parents of victims before she left the courtroom. A few other prosecutors shook the parents’ hands as well.

7 min ago

Mother of school shooter found guilty of manslaughter  

Jennifer Crumbley is seen in court on Tuesday in Pontiac, Michigan.
Jennifer Crumbley is seen in court on Tuesday in Pontiac, Michigan. Pool

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the teenager who killed four students at an Oxford, Michigan, high school in 2021, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a trial that stood as a test of the limits of who’s responsible for a school shooting. 

Jennifer Crumbley was convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter, a charge that comes with a maximum punishment of up to 15 years in prison for each count. 

23 min ago

Jury asked 2 questions while deliberating on Monday

From CNN’s Lauren del Valle

As Michigan jurors deliberated on four counts of involuntary manslaughter against Jennifer Crumbley on Monday, they sent two questions separately to the judge.

Here's what they were:

The jury sent their first question after deliberating for just over two hours: The jury sought for clarification on instructions, asking if there are different ways to convict Crumbley. Judge Cheryl Matthews decided to tell them yes, and referred the jury to re-read part of her instructions, which says “the prosecutor asserts two different theories to support the charges of Involuntary Manslaughter.”

The first theory is that Crumbley committed involuntary manslaughter because she failed to perform a legal duty. The second, is because she was grossly negligent. 

"Those theories are two different ways to prove the same crime. Either or both of these theories, if proven, are sufficient to establish the crime of involuntary manslaughter," the instructions explain.

The second question came an hour later: The jury asked if they can infer anything from evidence or witnesses that the prosecution did not bring, specifically not bring in the shooter or other people who could answer how specifically Ethan Crumbley got the gun.

Judge Matthews brought the jury in to tell them they can only consider the evidence that was brought in at trial.

29 min ago

JUST IN: Jury has reached verdict in Jennifer Crumbley manslaughter trial

From CNN's Eric Levenson

Jennifer Crumbley listens on the stand in the courtroom of Oakland County Court in Pontiac, Michigan, on February 2, 2024.
Jennifer Crumbley listens on the stand in the courtroom of Oakland County Court in Pontiac, Michigan, on February 2, 2024. Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

A jury has reached a verdict in the manslaughter trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the teenager who killed four students at an Oxford, Michigan, high school in 2021, in a trial that stands as a test of the limits of who’s responsible for a school shooting. 

She faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The verdict will be read in court shortly. 

29 min ago

This trial is testing the limits of who is responsible for a mass shooting

From CNN's Eric Levenson

A jury has reached a verdict in the manslaughter trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the teenager who killed four students at an Oxford, Michigan, high school in 2021.

Jennifer Crumbley is on trial for manslaughter in a case that will test the limits of who is responsible for a mass shooting. She pleaded not guilty to four charges of involuntary manslaughter for their alleged roles in her son’s rampage, which left four students dead and seven others wounded. She faces up to 15 years in prison.

Her husband, James, is scheduled to go to trial on the same charges in early March.

In bringing manslaughter charges, prosecutors alleged the gunman’s parents are also responsible for the students’ deaths – a novel and unusual legal theory.

“Jennifer Crumbley didn’t pull the trigger that day, but she is responsible for those deaths,” Oakland County assistant prosecutor Marc Keast said in the trial's opening statements.

In particular, prosecutors accuse the gunman’s parents of disregarding the risks when they bought a gun for their son four days before the shooting, even though he was struggling with his mental health and contemplating violence. They also say the parents did not mention the gun to school officials in a meeting to discuss Ethan’s disturbing drawings just hours before the fatal shooting.

29 min ago

Jennifer Crumbley's son has already been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2021 shooting

Ethan Crumbley stands with his attorneys Paulette Loftin, left, and Amy Hopp, on December 8, 2023, in Pontiac, Michigan.
Ethan Crumbley stands with his attorneys Paulette Loftin, left, and Amy Hopp, on December 8, 2023, in Pontiac, Michigan. Carlos Osorio/AP

A jury has reached a verdict in the manslaughter trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the teenager who killed four students at an Oxford, Michigan, high school in 2021. The verdict will be read soon.

Her son Ethan Crumbley was sentenced to life in prison without parole in December for the shooting, which left another wounding six students and a teacher injured.

In that sentencing, Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwamé Rowe dismissed last-minute defense pleas that Crumbley’s life is salvageable and noted that the “defendant in his own words” told the court “this is nobody’s fault but his own.”

Rowe said victim Justin Shilling, 17, was shot at point-blank range after being told by the defendant to get on his knees. Hana St. Juliana, 14, was shot a second time after she was down, he said, “to finish the job by shooting her again.”

“That is an execution. That is torture. He shot most people multiple times. And, as he wrote, he did this for notoriety. And he wanted to go down … as the biggest school shooter in Michigan history.”

29 min ago

Messages Jennifer Crumbley sent after the shooting were shown in court. Here's what they said

From CNN's Eric Levenson, Lauren del Valle and Celina Tebor

Jennifer Crumbley sent several messages criticizing her own parenting ability and discussing how the family’s firearm was secured shortly after her teenage son Ethan carried out a school shooting at his Michigan high school in November 2021, according to messages revealed in court Wednesday.

“I failed as a parent. I failed miserably,” she wrote.

Jennifer Crumbley wrote the messages as part of a lengthy conversation with Brian Meloche, a firefighter captain who testified he was in an extramarital romantic relationship with her at the time of the shooting.

In several messages shown in court Wednesday, Jennifer Crumbley stated how the firearm used in the shooting was stored and secured.

On the morning of the shooting, she said she had to go to her son’s school because she was worried he “was going to do something dumb,” Meloche testified. He responded by asking where her firearm was, and Jennifer said the gun was in her vehicle, he testified.

However, other testimony has shown that the gun was in Ethan Crumbley’s backpack at school.

Meloche also testified that he recalled telling Jennifer Crumbley to call 911 when she realized the gun was missing. He acknowledged that he deleted these and other messages from Facebook. A prosecutor told the jury that messages that were deleted by him and Crumbley could not be recovered by law enforcement.