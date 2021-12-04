The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the suspect in the Oxford High School shooting, are scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday morning.
James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested in Detroit on early this morning on manslaughter charges. Law enforcement considered the couple fugitives after they missed their arraignment that was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
The Crumbleys were charged Friday with four counts of involuntary manslaughter over the shooting their 15-year-old son is accused of carrying out on Tuesday, when four students were killed and seven others wounded at the Michigan high school.