Detroit police identify person of interest who aided Crumbleys in hiding during manhunt

A law enforcement official tells CNN the Detroit Police Department has identified a person considered to be a person of interest after they were seen in surveillance footage “aiding and abetting” then-fugitives James and Jennifer Crumbley as they hid out in the industrial building where they were found by police early Saturday.
The unknown person was seen guiding the Crumbleys, the parents of Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, as they parked their vehicle in the back of the building where the pair was eventually found, the law enforcement official said.
Surveillance footage also shows the Crumbleys entering the building during daylight hours, the official said.
The law enforcement official tells CNN that it was at this same building where a 911 caller spotted Jennifer Crumbley on the sidewalk outside of the structure “visibly distressed.”
The Crumbleys were later found locked inside an art studio that was located on the third floor of the building, the official said.
They were charged with involuntary manslaughter over the shooting their 15-year-old son Ethan is accused of carrying out at the Michigan high school. They pleaded not guilty to all charges during an arraignment Saturday.