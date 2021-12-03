Suspect's parents did not flee and are returning soon, their attorneys say

Two attorneys working with Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of the Michigan school shooting suspect, say the couple left town on the night of the shooting “for their own safety” and are not fleeing.

"On Thursday night we contacted the Oakland County prosecutor to discuss this matter and to advise her that James and Jennifer Crumbley would be turning themselves in to be arraigned. Instead of communicating with us, the prosecutor held a press conference to announce charges," attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman said in a statement.

"The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety. They are returning to the area to be arraigned. They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports," the attorneys added.

If the Crumbleys are not taken into custody and in court by 4:30 p.m., there will be no arraignment today, according to court administrator Amy Luce.

If they are taken into custody tomorrow, there could be an arraignment from Oakland County jail, as there will be no one at the courthouse tomorrow, Luce said.