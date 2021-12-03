US
The search for the Michigan school shooting suspect's parents

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 6:02 p.m. ET, December 3, 2021
2 hr 10 min ago

The Crumbleys didn't show for their arraignment today. Here's what you need to know.

Jennifer and James Crumbley — the parents of the 15-year-old accused of killing four students at an Oxford, Michigan, high school earlier this week — are not yet in custody after prosecutors announced involuntary manslaughter charges against them earlier today.

The Crumbleys, who were scheduled to be arraigned at 4 p.m. ET today, are considered fugitives, according to Oakland County undersheriff Michael McCabe.

If you're just reading in now, here's what you need to know:

  • The charges: James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged Friday with four counts each of homicide involuntary manslaughter following the deadly school shooting. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said James Crumbley bought the gun four days before it was used in the shooting. She also outlined a chilling progression of events before the Tuesday attack.
  • About the search: The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office released images of Jennifer and James Crumbley as well as the vehicle they may be driving: a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV with the Michigan license plate number DQG 5203. McCabe said he is confident the couple will be found and it’s a “matter of when.”
  • Attorneys say parents did not flee: Two attorneys working with Jennifer and James Crumbley said the couple left town on the night of the shooting “for their own safety” and are not fleeing.
  • About the shooting: The Crumbleys' son is accused of killing four students at Oxford High School on Tuesday and injuring another seven people. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. He has been charged – as an adult – with four counts of first-degree murder and terrorism, among other charges.
2 hr 23 min ago

US Marshals acknowledge participation in the search for the Crumbleys

From CNN’s Evan Perez

The US Marshals Service acknowledges it is working with the Oakland County Sheriff to help locate Jennifer and James Crumbley. 

"The U.S. Marshals have adopted the case of the search for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the accused Oxford High School (Michigan) shooter," the service said in a statement, "The U.S. Marshals Detroit Fugitive Apprehension team is working in conjunction with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to bring these individuals to justice."

2 hr 55 min ago

Michigan sheriff says he was unaware charges were being filed against parents of accused shooter

From CNN's Amy Simonson

Oakland County, Michigan, sheriff Michael Bouchard said he did not know that charges were going to be filed against James and Jennifer Crumbley until he heard about it in the media.

“We didn't know that charges were issued until we started hearing from the press that there was going to be a press conference about charges,” he said in an interview with Hallie Jackson on MSNBC Friday.

“If we knew, if we knew that there was a high likelihood of charges, especially serious charges, you know, obviously, that's where you begin to differentiate how many resources you devote to it,” he said. “Because again, we've got a ton of our folks very much involved in the investigation of the actual shooting. So, we would have had to pull people off of that investigation to begin working on a surveillance which we would have done if there was an indication that serious you know, felonious charges may be forthcoming.” 

When Jackson asked Bouchard if he was frustrated that he was not given notice about the charges, he said, “That’s an understatement.”

He continued, “We're working on a relationship. The prosecutor is new. And we're doing our best to make sure that these kinds of things and communication happens in a more fluid way. That's the best I can tell you,” Bouchard said.

3 hr 8 min ago

The Crumbleys are not in custody and are considered fugitives, official says

From CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz and Carolyn Sung

The Crumbleys are not yet in custody and considered fugitives, according to Oakland County undersheriff Michael McCabe.

The undersheriff is confident the couple will be found and it’s a “matter of when.”

Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of the Michigan high school shooting suspect, were scheduled to be arraigned at 4 p.m. ET today.

Earlier today, court administrator Amy Luce said that if they were not in court by 4:30 p.m. ET, there would be no arraignment today. If the Crumbley’s are taken into custody tomorrow, there could be an arraignment from Oakland County jail, as there will be no one at the courthouse tomorrow, according to Luce.

3 hr 45 min ago

Suspect's parents did not flee and are returning soon, their attorneys say

From CNN’s Carolyn Sung and Mark Morales

Two attorneys working with Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of the Michigan school shooting suspect, say the couple left town on the night of the shooting “for their own safety” and are not fleeing.

"On Thursday night we contacted the Oakland County prosecutor to discuss this matter and to advise her that James and Jennifer Crumbley would be turning themselves in to be arraigned. Instead of communicating with us, the prosecutor held a press conference to announce charges," attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman said in a statement.

"The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety. They are returning to the area to be arraigned. They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports," the attorneys added.

If the Crumbleys are not taken into custody and in court by 4:30 p.m., there will be no arraignment today, according to court administrator Amy Luce.

If they are taken into custody tomorrow, there could be an arraignment from Oakland County jail, as there will be no one at the courthouse tomorrow, Luce said.

4 hr 19 min ago

Officials believe the parents are traveling in a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV

Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of the 15-year-old charged with murder in Tuesday's school shooting in Michigan, may be driving in a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV, the Oakland County Sheriff’s office announced.

The Crumbleys, who are missing, were charged Friday with four counts each of homicide involuntary manslaughter following the deadly school shooting. Their son is accused of killing four fellow students at the Oxford High School Tuesday.

Their car has the Michigan license plate number DQG 5203, officials said.

Earlier today, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard cautioned people against approaching the missing couple if they spot them.

When asked if Bouchard is concerned the couple may be armed, he acknowledged “anything is possible."

Every available resource is dedicated to locating them, the sheriff said.

4 hr 28 min ago

Michigan authorities ask for public's help in finding suspect's parents

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has released images of Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of the Michigan school shooting suspect, as well as the vehicle they may be driving: a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV with the Michigan license plate number DQG 5203.

“The action of fleeing and ignoring their attorney certainly adds weight to the charges. They cannot run from their part in this tragedy,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement.

They were each charged earlier Friday with four counts of homicide involuntary manslaughter.

4 hr 31 min ago

US Marshals and FBI are involved in search for Ethan Crumbley’s parents, sheriff says

From CNN's Melanie Schuman

Crumbley's patents are seen via a video call during their son's arraignment on December 1.
Crumbley's patents are seen via a video call during their son's arraignment on December 1. (WDIV)

When asked if Ethan Crumbley’s parents are missing, Oakland County, Michigan, Sheriff Michael Bouchard told CNN that is “correct.”

“If they think they are going to get away, they are not,” Bouchard told CNN's Victor Blackwell Friday.

Bouchard said officers are working with FBI partners and the US Marshal Service. CNN has reached out to both for comment.

The Crumbleys’ attorney was working with law enforcement to make themselves available for arrest once charges were announced, according to the sheriff, who added that the couple is no longer communicating with the attorney.

“It’s indicative their intent to flee,” Bouchard said.

When asked if Bouchard is concerned the couple may be armed, he acknowledged “anything is possible,” and he cautioned people should not approach the couple.

Every available resource is dedicated to locating them, the sheriff said.

The couple were not under surveillance until “it got closer to last night,” when charges were pending and detectives began the process of monitoring them. There was no early surveillance on them prior because no charges were pending.

Bouchard could not answer if the couple was in Michigan when they appeared by video during their son's arraignment earlier this week.

When asked about the exact time his department last knew the location of the Crumbleys, the sheriff said, "I'd have to actually talk to the detectives to find out where they last communicated with them or where they last had them. I mean, this obviously just recently happened."

4 hr 58 min ago

Police are searching for Michigan school shooting suspect's parents

Police are currently searching for Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley’s parents just hours before they are scheduled to be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges, according to authorities.

The county prosecutor said his father bought the gun four days before it was used in the shooting. The suspect was with him and later posted on social media about the gun, calling it "my new beauty."