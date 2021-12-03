The Crumbleys didn't show for their arraignment today. Here's what you need to know.

Jennifer and James Crumbley — the parents of the 15-year-old accused of killing four students at an Oxford, Michigan, high school earlier this week — are not yet in custody after prosecutors announced involuntary manslaughter charges against them earlier today.
The Crumbleys, who were scheduled to be arraigned at 4 p.m. ET today, are considered fugitives, according to Oakland County undersheriff Michael McCabe.
If you're just reading in now, here's what you need to know:
- The charges: James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged Friday with four counts each of homicide involuntary manslaughter following the deadly school shooting. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said James Crumbley bought the gun four days before it was used in the shooting. She also outlined a chilling progression of events before the Tuesday attack.
- About the search: The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office released images of Jennifer and James Crumbley as well as the vehicle they may be driving: a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV with the Michigan license plate number DQG 5203. McCabe said he is confident the couple will be found and it’s a “matter of when.”
- Attorneys say parents did not flee: Two attorneys working with Jennifer and James Crumbley said the couple left town on the night of the shooting “for their own safety” and are not fleeing.
- About the shooting: The Crumbleys' son is accused of killing four students at Oxford High School on Tuesday and injuring another seven people. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. He has been charged – as an adult – with four counts of first-degree murder and terrorism, among other charges.