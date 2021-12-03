Police are searching for Michigan school shooting suspect's parents

(Carlos Osorio/AP)

In the wake of the school shooting at Oxford High School, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said she is angry.

"I am angry. I'm angry as a mother, as the prosecutor, I'm angry as a person that lives in this county," she said, at a news conference where she announced charges against the parents of the suspected shooter.

She said that while there was a "perfectly executed response" by the school during the active shooting event, there were a lot of simple things that could have prevented the tragedy from happening.

"We have great law enforcement and good training, but I said before, four kids were murdered and seven more injured. So yes, I think we should all be very angry and we should take a very hard look at what is in place in terms of criminal responsibility, what gun owners are required to do," McDonald said.

She said, "I am not here to say that people shouldn't own guns." McDonald added that she hopes that the involuntary manslaughter charges send a message about the responsibility of gun ownership.

"It's your responsibility, it's your duty to make sure that you don't give access to this deadly weapon to somebody that you have reason to believe is going to harm someone," McDonald said.

She added that looking at the evidence uncovered in the investigation so far, it's the prosecutions position that "it's impossible not to conclude that there was a reason to believe that he was going to hurt somebody."