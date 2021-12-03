Officials believe the parents are traveling in a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV

Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of the 15-year-old charged with murder in Tuesday's school shooting in Michigan, may be driving in a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV, the Oakland County Sheriff’s office announced.

The Crumbleys, who are missing, were charged Friday with four counts each of homicide involuntary manslaughter following the deadly school shooting. Their son is accused of killing four fellow students at the Oxford High School Tuesday.

Their car has the Michigan license plate number DQG 5203, officials said.

Earlier today, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard cautioned people against approaching the missing couple if they spot them.

When asked if Bouchard is concerned the couple may be armed, he acknowledged “anything is possible."

Every available resource is dedicated to locating them, the sheriff said.