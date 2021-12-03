Prosecutor: School officials had informed Michigan shooting suspect's parents about their son's behavior

(Paul Sancya/AP)

There is a "strong possibility" the 15-year-old sophomore accused of killing four fellow students this week at a Michigan high school had the gun in his backpack when he met shortly before the shooting with administrators and his parents over his concerning behavior that day, the prosecutor in the case told CNN on Thursday night.

But at that point, no disciplinary action was warranted, the school district superintendent said Thursday.

Ethan Crumbley has been charged as an adult with terrorism, murder and other counts in Tuesday's shooting that also left seven people wounded at Oxford High School north of Detroit. It was the deadliest shooting at a US K-12 campus since 2018 and the 32nd such attack since Aug. 1.

The semiautomatic handgun recovered in the attack was bought by Crumbley's father on Nov. 26, four days before the shooting, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard has said.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald is expected to announce Friday if charges will be filed against Crumbley's parents, she told CNN. Prosecutors are considering information regarding the purchase of the gun and its accessibility and storage, along with other details.

The weapon is a 9mm Sig Sauer SP2022 pistol, authorities have said.

A photo of the pistol believed to have been used in the shooting was posted to an Instagram account days earlier, a law enforcement source with direct knowledge told CNN.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office believes the account belongs to Crumbley, the source said.

"Just got my new beauty today. SIG SAUER 9mm," reads the caption under the post, which is no longer available online but was shared widely on social media.

Crumbley cannot legally own the weapon or take it outside the home, with few exceptions, like to a shooting range, Bouchard said Friday. A key question will concern how the teen got the gun — whether perhaps he broke into something to get it, for instance.

Crumbley's defense attorney asked the court Wednesday to enter a not guilty plea on his client's behalf. CNN has attempted to reach Crumbley's parents and is trying to identify their attorney and a new attorney for their son.