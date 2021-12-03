US
By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 5:15 p.m. ET, December 3, 2021
1 min ago

Michigan sheriff says he was unaware charges were being filed against parents of accused shooter

From CNN's Amy Simonson

Oakland County, Michigan, sheriff Michael Bouchard said he did not know that charges were going to be filed against James and Jennifer Crumbley until he heard about it in the media.

“We didn't know that charges were issued until we started hearing from the press that there was going to be a press conference about charges,” he said in an interview with Hallie Jackson on MSNBC Friday.

“If we knew, if we knew that there was a high likelihood of charges, especially serious charges, you know, obviously, that's where you begin to differentiate how many resources you devote to it,” he said. “Because again, we've got a ton of our folks very much involved in the investigation of the actual shooting. So, we would have had to pull people off of that investigation to begin working on a surveillance which we would have done if there was an indication that serious you know, felonious charges may be forthcoming.” 

When Jackson asked Bouchard if he was frustrated that he was not given notice about the charges, he said, “That’s an understatement.”

He continued, “We're working on a relationship. The prosecutor is new. And we're doing our best to make sure that these kinds of things and communication happens in a more fluid way. That's the best I can tell you,” Bouchard said.

The Crumbleys — the parents of the 15-year-old student accused of killing four people during a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan — face involuntary manslaughter charges in the Tuesday shooting. Their son is charged with murder, terrorism and other charges in the shooting.

James Crumbley bought the semiautomatic handgun recovered in the attack four days before the shooting, the prosecutor said. She called the parents' actions "egregious."

14 min ago

The Crumbleys are not in custody and are considered fugitives, official says

From CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz and Carolyn Sung

The Crumbleys are not yet in custody and considered fugitives, according to Oakland County undersheriff Michael McCabe.

The undersheriff is confident the couple will be found and it’s a “matter of when.”

Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of the Michigan high school shooting suspect, were scheduled to be arraigned at 4 p.m. ET today.

Earlier today, court administrator Amy Luce said that if they were not in court by 4:30 p.m. ET, there would be no arraignment today. If the Crumbley’s are taken into custody tomorrow, there could be an arraignment from Oakland County jail, as there will be no one at the courthouse tomorrow, according to Luce.

The Crumbleys face involuntary manslaughter charges in the Tuesday shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan. Their 15-year-old son is charged with murder, terrorism and other charges in the shooting.

James Crumbley bought the semiautomatic handgun recovered in the attack four days before the shooting, the prosecutor said. She called the parents' actions "egregious."

51 min ago

Suspect's parents did not flee and are returning soon, their attorneys say

From CNN’s Carolyn Sung and Mark Morales

Two attorneys working with Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of the Michigan school shooting suspect, say the couple left town on the night of the shooting “for their own safety” and are not fleeing.

"On Thursday night we contacted the Oakland County prosecutor to discuss this matter and to advise her that James and Jennifer Crumbley would be turning themselves in to be arraigned. Instead of communicating with us, the prosecutor held a press conference to announce charges," attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman said in a statement.

"The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety. They are returning to the area to be arraigned. They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports," the attorneys added.

If the Crumbleys are not taken into custody and in court by 4:30 p.m., there will be no arraignment today, according to court administrator Amy Luce.

If they are taken into custody tomorrow, there could be an arraignment from Oakland County jail, as there will be no one at the courthouse tomorrow, Luce said.

1 hr 25 min ago

Officials believe the parents are traveling in a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV

Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of the 15-year-old charged with murder in Tuesday's school shooting in Michigan, may be driving in a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV, the Oakland County Sheriff’s office announced.

The Crumbleys, who are missing, were charged Friday with four counts each of homicide involuntary manslaughter following the deadly school shooting. Their son is accused of killing four fellow students at the Oxford High School Tuesday.

Their car has the Michigan license plate number DQG 5203, officials said.

Earlier today, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard cautioned people against approaching the missing couple if they spot them.

When asked if Bouchard is concerned the couple may be armed, he acknowledged “anything is possible."

Every available resource is dedicated to locating them, the sheriff said.

1 hr 33 min ago

Michigan authorities ask for public's help in finding suspect's parents

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has released images of Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of the Michigan school shooting suspect, as well as the vehicle they may be driving: a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV with the Michigan license plate number DQG 5203.

“The action of fleeing and ignoring their attorney certainly adds weight to the charges. They cannot run from their part in this tragedy,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement.

They were each charged earlier Friday with four counts of homicide involuntary manslaughter.

1 hr 37 min ago

US Marshals and FBI are involved in search for Ethan Crumbley’s parents, sheriff says

From CNN's Melanie Schuman

Crumbley's patents are seen via a video call during their son's arraignment on December 1. (WDIV)

When asked if Ethan Crumbley’s parents are missing, Oakland County, Michigan, Sheriff Michael Bouchard told CNN that is “correct.”

“If they think they are going to get away, they are not,” Bouchard told CNN's Victor Blackwell Friday.

Bouchard said officers are working with FBI partners and the US Marshal Service. CNN has reached out to both for comment.

The Crumbleys’ attorney was working with law enforcement to make themselves available for arrest once charges were announced, according to the sheriff, who added that the couple is no longer communicating with the attorney.

“It’s indicative their intent to flee,” Bouchard said.

When asked if Bouchard is concerned the couple may be armed, he acknowledged “anything is possible,” and he cautioned people should not approach the couple.

Every available resource is dedicated to locating them, the sheriff said.

The couple were not under surveillance until “it got closer to last night,” when charges were pending and detectives began the process of monitoring them. There was no early surveillance on them prior because no charges were pending.

Bouchard could not answer if the couple was in Michigan when they appeared by video during their son's arraignment earlier this week.

When asked about the exact time his department last knew the location of the Crumbleys, the sheriff said, "I'd have to actually talk to the detectives to find out where they last communicated with them or where they last had them. I mean, this obviously just recently happened."

2 hr 4 min ago

Police are searching for Michigan school shooting suspect's parents

Police are currently searching for Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley’s parents just hours before they are scheduled to be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges, according to authorities.

The county prosecutor said his father bought the gun four days before it was used in the shooting. The suspect was with him and later posted on social media about the gun, calling it "my new beauty."

3 hr 56 min ago

"I am angry": Prosecutor says simple things could have prevented Michigan school shooting

From CNN's Elise Hammond

(Carlos Osorio/AP)

In the wake of the school shooting at Oxford High School, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said she is angry.

"I am angry. I'm angry as a mother, as the prosecutor, I'm angry as a person that lives in this county," she said, at a news conference where she announced charges against the parents of the suspected shooter.

She said that while there was a "perfectly executed response" by the school during the active shooting event, there were a lot of simple things that could have prevented the tragedy from happening.

"We have great law enforcement and good training, but I said before, four kids were murdered and seven more injured. So yes, I think we should all be very angry and we should take a very hard look at what is in place in terms of criminal responsibility, what gun owners are required to do," McDonald said.

She said, "I am not here to say that people shouldn't own guns." McDonald added that she hopes that the involuntary manslaughter charges send a message about the responsibility of gun ownership.

"It's your responsibility, it's your duty to make sure that you don't give access to this deadly weapon to somebody that you have reason to believe is going to harm someone," McDonald said.

She added that looking at the evidence uncovered in the investigation so far, it's the prosecutions position that "it's impossible not to conclude that there was a reason to believe that he was going to hurt somebody."

2 hr 23 min ago

Prosecutor outlines timeline leading to charges against Michigan school shooting suspect's parents

From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph and Adrienne Vogt

During a Friday news conference, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald detailed events leading up to charges of involuntary manslaughter against the parents of Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley.

McDonald called the actions of the parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, "egregious," saying that "gun owners have a responsibility."

Four students died in Tuesday's shooting.

Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded, according to the prosecutor:

  • Nov. 26: Ethan Crumbley's father, James Crumbley, purchased a gun with his son present. 
  • On or about Nov. 26: Ethan Crumbley posted photos of a semi-automatic gun on social media with a caption: “Just got my new beauty today. SIG SAUER 9mm.”
  • On or about Nov. 27: Jennifer Crumbley, Ethan Crumbley's mother, made a social media post that read, “mom and son day testing out his new Christmas present.”
  • Nov. 29: A teacher at Oxford High School observed Ethan searching for ammunition on his phone and reported that information to school officials. His parents did not reply when the school attempted to contact them. Later, Jennifer Crumbley exchanged texts with Ethan stating, “LOL I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.”
  • Nov. 30: On the morning of the shooting, Ethan’s teacher came across a note that “alarmed her to the point that she took a picture of it on her cell phone.” The note contained “a drawing of a semiautomatic handgun pointing at the words ‘the thoughts won’t stop. help me.’" Also included in the note was a drawing of a bullet with “blood everywhere” written above it. Between the gun and the bullet is a drawing of a person who appears to have been shot twice and bleeding with a laughing emoji under it. The note also has “my life is useless” and “the world is dead” scrawled on it.
  • The parents were “immediately summoned to the school." A school counselor removed Ethan from class with his backpack and obtained the note, but the drawings of the gun, bloody figure and writings were all “altered.” At the meeting with school officials, his parents were shown the drawing and were told they had to submit their son to counseling within 48 hours. His parents did not ask the whereabouts of the gun and did not to inspect his backpack for the gun which he had with him, according to McDonald. His parents “resisted” the idea of taking Ethan out of school and left without him.

