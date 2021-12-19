US
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant

By Fernando Alfonso III and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:34 a.m. ET, December 19, 2021
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 min ago

Israel to add US, Canada, and Germany to no-fly list

From CNN's Elliott Gokine

Israel is adding 10 more countries, including the US and Canada, to its “red” no-fly list, as it braces for a fifth wave of coronavirus infections.  

Subject to ministerial approval, the United States, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey will be added to the “red” list at midnight on Tuesday. The list already includes much of Africa, the UK, Denmark, France, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Norway, Finland and Sweden. 

“Time is running out,” warned Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in remarks at the beginning of Sunday’s cabinet meeting. “The wave is coming. Every family should be prepared, every person should make sure they’re vaccinated with three shots, and that their children are vaccinated.”  

On Saturday night, it was announced that Bennett was canceling Sunday evening’s annual reception with journalists, diplomats and others, “due to growing concerns over a potential new Covid wave in Israel."

Meanwhile, the country is ramping up its vaccination campaign for children, with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz telling Kan Radio they would be “storming” the education system this week, increasing the number of vaccination centers in schools 10-fold, to 500. He added there were some indications the booster shot’s efficacy has waned, and that a fourth vaccination dose might be required, especially for the elderly. 

In a bid to stem the spread of the rapidly-spreading omicron variant, Israel has banned most foreigners from entering the country.

Israelis are for the most part banned from visiting countries on its “red” list; travelers returning from them need to self-isolate for seven days, first in quarantine hotels, and then, on receipt of a negative PCR test, at home, providing they sign a contract agreeing to have their movements tracked.  

Despite these measures, Israel’s Covid-19 numbers have been creeping higher, with an additional 875 cases recorded on Friday, the highest number in at least a month, before dropping to 372 on Saturday, due to lower weekend testing rates (in late summer, infections peaked at more than 10,000 a day). Serious cases rose by one, to 81. Less than three months ago, at the height of the fourth wave, they exceeded 750.  

More context: The number of people contracting the Omicron variant also continues to grow. According to the Health Ministry, 134 people have now been identified as contracting the Omicron variant, up from 89 a few days ago.

There was a “high suspicion” of omicron in more than 300 additional cases. The R coefficient, the number of people infected by each Covid-19 sufferer, remains just above one, a threshold it crossed more than a month ago.  

“If what is happening in Europe happens here,” Dr. Eran Segal of the Weizmann Institute of Science, told Israel Channel 12. "We will see a doubling of infections every two or three days.”   

27 min ago

London mayor says further Covid-19 restrictions are "inevitable" 

From CNN’s Martin Goillandeau

Pedestrians walk past a sign at Liverpool Street train station in London on December 18.
Pedestrians walk past a sign at Liverpool Street train station in London on December 18. (Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images)

New coronavirus restrictions from the UK government are “inevitable,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Sunday.

Khan was speaking after he declared a "major incident" in England’s capital city on Saturday due to rapidly rising case numbers.

“I think if we don't bring in new restrictions, sooner rather than later, you're going to see even more positive cases and potentially public services like the NHS on the verge of collapse, if not collapsing,” Khan told the BBC. “Those who work in the NHS think of GPs, A&Es in hospitals, ambulances, but also the fire service, police service, local authorities, they're seeing record numbers of staff absences, and the worry is our ability to look after people who are either unwell or need public service. That is why we have declared the major emergency."

The mayor of London added that any new restrictions would have to be balanced with financial support from the UK government.

He suggested new restrictions should come into force after Christmas given the “impact on people's well-being and mental health” it would have if they were brought in prior to Christmas.

“Christmas is important. Even for those of us that don't celebrate religiously, you get time off, you get to see your family. So I think we should be able to celebrate Christmas safely,” he said.

“But I think sooner rather than later, we have to look at social distancing. We're going to have to look at household mixing. And because if we don't, the number of cases only going one way and the issue isn't the seriousness of the consequences, not just that. It's also the numbers of people who have the virus,” Khan added.

56 min ago

Omicron variant found in at least 45 US states, Puerto Rico and Washington, DC

The Covid-19 Omicron variant has been identified in at least 45 US states on Sunday, according to news releases from state officials in their respective states.

Omicron has also been detected in both Puerto Rico and Washington DC, officials said.

The variant has been found in the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming