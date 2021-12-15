Fauci: “At this point, there is no need for a variant-specific booster” for Omicron
From CNN’s Ben Tinker
Covid-19 booster shots can help improve protection against the Omicron coronavirus variant and there is no need for a variant-specific booster dose at this time, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a virtual White House briefing on Wednesday.
"A number of studies have been done throughout the country and the world to take a look at how we might prepare in the context of vaccinations," Fauci said.
“The message remains clear: If you are unvaccinated, get vaccinated,” added Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden. "And particularly in the arena of Omicron, if you are fully vaccinated, get your booster shot.”
Fauci noted that the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine against symptomatic Omicron infection is significantly lower than against the Delta variant, but with a booster dose, it increases to 75% effective.
"The Omicron variant undoubtedly compromises the effects of a two-dose mRNA vaccine-induced antibodies and reduces overall the protection. However ... considerable protection still maintains against severe disease," he said.
23 min ago
Omicron variant has been detected in at least 36 US states, DC and Puerto Rico
The Omicron coronavirus variant has been identified in at least 36 US states, in addition to Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, according to public statements from hospital systems and state officials in their respective states.
The variant has been found in the following states:
Alaska
Arizona
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Iowa
Louisiana
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
Ohio
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Puerto Rico
Rhode Island
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Virginia
Washington
Washington,DC
Wisconsin
20 min ago
US health officials concerned about potential rise of Omicron cases, but still need to learn more
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard
The United States could face a surge of Covid-19 cases this January, with the Omicron variant possibly contributing to that winter wave, according to modeling data that was presented to state and local health officials during a call with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday. But that's just one possible scenario.
The modeling information, along with data from Europe, indicates that the number of Covid-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant has the potential to double every two days, Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive officer of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, told CNN on Wednesday.
The CDC told CNN in a written statement Tuesday that the agency "regularly discusses planning scenarios with public health officials around the country" and Tuesday's discussion "was part of a regularly scheduled meeting hosted by the CDC COVID-19 Response with the leaders of four public health organizations."
The statement noted that the CDC is "preparing for a range of scenarios" with the Omicron variant and a portion of Tuesday's meeting was dedicated to "discussion around results from various modeling groups related to Omicron" — but no CDC, US Department of Health and Human Services or US government models were presented.
"When you think about that this virus has the potential to double every two days, then in a couple of weeks, we're going to be facing a lot of cases of Omicron," said Freeman, who was on part of Tuesday's call.
"That modeling implies that sometime in January, we will be at a different stage of recognizing Omicron, maybe as even a predominant virus. However, we still are learning about the severity, transmissibility," Freeman said. "The data is emerging from around the world."
While the Delta variant continues to cause the most Covid-19 cases in the United States, Omicron climbed from causing 0.4% of cases in the week ending on Dec. 4 to causing 2.9% of cases in the week ending on Dec. 11, according to CDC data. Currently, CDC data indicates that Delta causes 96.8% of cases.
Freeman said that there is concern a rise in Omicron cases paired with climbing Delta cases and an increase in flu cases potentially could overwhelm health systems this winter as well as possibly lead to a need to ramp up Covid-19 testing capacities.
"It's the combination. It's kind of the perfect storm of public health impacts here with Delta already impacting many areas of the country and jurisdictions," Freeman said.
"We don't want to overwhelm systems more," Freeman added. "But it looks like that we need to prepare for that because if this virus spreads that rapidly, even though it doesn't make people that sick, they're going to seek testing."
25 min ago
CDC forecast says new Covid-19 deaths are likely to increase over the next 4 weeks
From CNN’s Naomi Thomas
After a week of predicted stable or uncertain trends, an ensemble forecast from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Wednesday predicts an increase in newly reported Covid-19 deaths over the next four weeks.
Before last week, deaths had been predicted to increase for the two prior weeks.
Wednesday’s forecast predicts a total of 837,000 to 845,000 Covid-19 deaths reported in the US by Jan. 8, 2022.
The previous forecast, published Dec. 8, predicted up to 837,000 Covid-19 deaths reported by Jan. 1.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 800,473 Covid-19 deaths in the United States.
For the fourth week, the hospitalizations forecast predicts an increase over the next four weeks, with 6,300 to 18,400 new confirmed Covid-19 hospital admissions reported on Jan. 7, 2022.
According to US Department of Health and Human Services data, there were 67,306 people hospitalized with Covid-19 on Dec. 14.
The forecast for cases did not predict an increase or decrease.
“More reported cases than expected have fallen outside the forecast prediction intervals for three- and four-week ahead case forecasts. Case forecasts at those horizons and assessments of likely increases or decreases will not be shown until sustained improvements in performance are observed,” according to the CDC.
26 min ago
NOW: Fauci provides update on Omicron variant
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and other members of the White House Covid-19 task force are providing an update on Omicron and vaccine efficacy against the coronavirus variant.
Fauci, who also serves as President Biden's chief medical adviser, told CNN last week that the NIH lab was expecting to have results early this week on vaccine efficacy against Omicron.
“What happens is that if you get two doses of a Pfizer or a Moderna, the protection against infection itself is dramatically down,” Fauci said. “However, what is the somewhat encouraging news, is that the protection against hospitalization and severe disease, although it goes down to around 70% from around 93%, when you get boosted, it brings it back up to the level of pretty good protection.”
He called this a “very strong argument” for people to get boosters.
“Omicron is going to be a challenge because it spreads very rapidly and the vaccines that we use, the regular two-dose mRNA, don’t do very well against infection itself,” he said. “But with hospitalization, particularly if you get the boost, it’s pretty good.”
CNN's Naomi Thomas contributed reporting to this post.
36 min ago
UK records highest number of daily cases since the start of the pandemic
From CNN’s Martin Goillandeau
The United Kingdom on Wednesday reported 78,610 new cases of Covid-19, according to government data, which is the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began.
The previous record of daily new infections was on Jan. 8, with 68,053 cases.
Prime Minster Boris Johnson is expected to hold a news conference at 12 p.m. ET from Downing Street.
47 min ago
Africa might not reach 70% vaccination until 2024, WHO official says
From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid
Africa might not attain 70% vaccination against Covid-19 until August 2024, according to World Health Organization Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti.
“We are entering the year-end holiday season of traditional gatherings and travel, with vaccine coverage still disappointingly low in Africa,” Moeti said at a news conference on Tuesday.
“If things continue like this, Africa may not reach the 70% vaccination coverage target until August 2024. Just six countries have hit the year-end target of fully vaccinating 40% of their citizens, with only 20 managing to achieve 10% coverage,” she said.
In September, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the United States’ support for WHO’s goal of 70% vaccination of the world population by 2022.
“In real terms, if African countries get the doses and support necessary to vaccinate 70% of their populations, as is the case for many wealthy countries, we could avert tens of thousands of deaths from Covid-19 in 2022. I want to stress that these are not just numbers. They reflect the loss of mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, children, colleagues and neighbors, whose deaths cause untold suffering for those they leave behind,” Moeti said.
Moeti said travel bans related to the Omicron variant “compound” the problem in Africa.
“Travel bans can lead to less money for food, medicine, education and a host of services that keep people healthy, consequently jeopardizing the welfare of millions of Africans. They can also affect supplies of critical items for health and other development areas,” she said, noting that Africa’s share of Omicron cases is “steadily dropping.”
“I would like to appeal to countries to urgently reconsider the recently introduced travel bans. This is a time to instead show solidarity with your neighbors, and to act in the interests of the global good.”
43 min ago
CDC vaccine advisers to meet Thursday on Johnson & Johnson vaccine recommendation
From CNN’s Jamie Gumbrecht
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisers will meet on Thursday to revisit the benefits and risks for the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to vote on the vaccine’s recommendation for use.
According to an agenda posted online on Wednesday, the group will hear presentations about thrombosis and thrombocytopenia syndrome – known as TTS – a rare but serious type of blood clot that has been linked to the vaccine, as well as the benefits and risks assessment of the vaccine.
The CDC has said for months that the J&J vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweighed the known and potential risks. However, it says, women younger than 50 years old should be aware of the rare but increased risk of TTS, which involves blood clots with low platelets. Safety monitoring has been ongoing since the adverse event was first identified in April.
The advisory committee is scheduled to meet from noon to 4 p.m. ET Thursday. It is scheduled to vote at 2:30 p.m. ET. It’s not clear what the voting question will be.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is authorized for use in people age 18 and older, and can be used as a booster shot for adults fully vaccinated with the J&J, Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
The vaccine advisers will also hear a presentation on vaccine safety in children ages 5 to 11.
1 hr 23 min ago
NIH data on vaccine efficacy against Omicron expected Wednesday, Fauci says
From CNN's Naomi Thomas
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Tuesday that new National Institutes of Health data about vaccine efficacy against the Omicron coronavirus variant will be discussed today, and it mostly confirms findings from other countries.
“It mostly confirms what you have been hearing that [has] come from South Africa as well as the UK," Fauci said to CNN yesterday when asked about the new data.
The White House Covid-19 response task force is set to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. ET today.
Last week, Fauci told CNN that the NIH lab was expecting to have results early this week on vaccine efficacy against Omicron.
