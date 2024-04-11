Pro Football Hall of Fame president notes O.J. Simpson's career milestones
Former football player O.J. Simpson's athletic contributions will be preserved in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's archives in Canton, Ohio, following his death Thursday, according to its president, Jim Porter.
Simpson was the first professional football player to rush for more than 2,000 yards during an NFL season, according to Porter. It was a rushing mark "many thought could not be attained in a 14-game season," Porter said.
"He broke Jim Brown’s single-season rushing record (1,863 yards) that had stood for a decade, and his 143.1 rushing yards per game that season remains the highest mark in league history," according to Porter's statement.
Simpson scored 76 total touchdowns during his professional football career and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985, Porter said.
16 min ago
From the infamous bloody glove to accusations of racial bias: How the O.J. Simpson trial unfolded
Simpson pleaded “100% not guilty” and assembled a “dream team” of famous local and national lawyers, including civil rights attorney Johnnie Cochran, star defense attorneys F. Lee Bailey and Alan Dershowitz, and DNA expert Barry Scheck. Also on the team was Simpson’s friend Robert Kardashian, father of the Kardashian sisters.
Lead prosecutors Marcia Clark and Chris Darden focused on the timeline, domestic abuse and the DNA evidence found on the bloody glove discovered at the crime scene and another one at O.J. Simpson’s property.
But the “dream team” raised doubts about the police handling of the evidence and accused one of the lead detectives, Mark Fuhrman, of racial bias. Although Simpson never testified, among the most riveting moments was when prosecutor Darden asked Simpson to put on the infamous gloves – one of which police said was found at the murder scene, the other at Simpson’s property.
Simpson struggled to do so in front of the jurors, making a show of how the gloves didn’t fit. In his summation, Cochran uttered the now famous line, “If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit.”
The case became a cable news sensation and a nationwide obsession, as tens of millions of viewers tuned in at home and at work.
The trial lasted just over eight months, from opening statements to the verdict.
On October 3, 1995, as the “not guilty to all counts” verdict was read, Cochran turned and yelled, “Yes!”
Kardashian looked stunned. Simpson finally broke into a smile, sighed deeply and mouthed “thank you, thank you” to the jury.
4 min ago
O.J. Simpson has died at age 76, according to his family
From CNN's Dakin Andone and Ray Sanchez
O.J. Simpson, the former NFL star and broadcaster whose athletic achievements and fame were eclipsed by his 1995 acquittal in the brutal killings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, has died of cancer, his family announced Thursday on X. He was 76.
A post from the “Simpson Family” on Simpson’s verified X account Thursday morning said: “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.”
“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the statement continues.