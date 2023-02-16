In an update on the situation in East Palestine, Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said he has requested the immediate support of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost two weeks following the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals.
DeWine said he is requesting the CDC to “immediately” send medical experts to the area to evaluate and counsel community members “who have questions and/or are experiencing symptoms."
Here are some updates he shared on the chemicals being monitored:
- In anticipation of rainfall, emergency response teams are planning to prevent contaminants still present at the derailment site from washing into local waterways during the storms.
- A chemical plume of butyl acrylate in the Ohio River is currently located near Gallipolis, Ohio, and will be near Huntington, West Virginia, sometime tomorrow. Testing results indicate that the chemical is currently well below a level the CDC considers hazardous.
- No vinyl chloride has been detected in the Ohio River, but agencies will continue sampling water in the Ohio River out of an abundance of caution.
- The Environmental Protection Agency's latest air monitoring reports continue to show no presence of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from the train crash. EPA and an independent contractor will continue monitoring air quality inside homes after residents requested testing.
- No additional reports of deceased wildlife beyond the current standing estimates of about 3,500 aquatic animals killed.
- The Ohio Department of Agriculture assures that its food supply is safe and the risk to livestock remains low.