Tropical Storm Barry

Police investigating 'active shooter incident' in Dayton, Ohio

By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

Updated 4:40 AM ET, Sun August 4, 2019
13 min ago

Nine dead in shooting in Dayton, Ohio

Nine people have been killed in a shooting incident in Dayton, Ohio, according to police.

Dayton Police Department said the suspect in the incident is dead as well.

At least 16 other people have been injured and are being treated in local hospitals, according to police.

The police said the FBI is on the scene to assist in the investigation.

16 min ago

Miami Valley Hospital treating '16 victims' from shooting

From Deborah Doft, CNN

Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton is treating 16 victims from the shooting, Terrea Little from the hospital's communications department, told CNN.

Little would not give further details on the victims' injuries.

 

24 min ago

Local hospitals treating 'multiple victims'

Local hospitals in Dayton are "treating multiple victims in the ER from the shooting" in the Oregon District, according to Elizabeth Long, the spokesperson for Kettering Health Network.

Kettering Health Network operates several Dayton area hospitals including Kettering Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.

Long told CNN she was unable to provide specific information about the number of victims.

Dayton Police Department said it will provide more information as they become available.

"This is a large scene and investigation. Thank you for your patience," the police said on its Twitter account.

25 min ago

Police ask residents to avoid the area

From Melissa Alonso and Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Police has asked residents to avoid the Oregon District area while they investigate an "active shooter incident."

Neighboring Kettering Police Department told CNN they are responding to the shooting in Dayton as well.

Dayton police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that would help the investigation to call 937-225-6217.

25 min ago

Dayton police investigating shooting incident

Dayton Police said on Twitter they were "actively investigating an active shooting incident" in the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio, at 3:14 a.m. ET.