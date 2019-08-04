Mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio

The FBI is assisting with the Dayton shooting investigation, a Dayton Police spokesperson said during a news conference early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened after 1:00 a.m. ET in a popular area in downtown Dayton, the spokesperson said.

According to police, the shooter, who is now dead, used a long gun. A motive for the shooting is not known.

Officers were in the area patrolling when the shooting started and were able to respond to the scene quickly, police said.