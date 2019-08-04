Mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio

The shooting in Dayton, Ohio that left nine people dead and at least 16 others injured was the second mass shooting incident in the US in less than 24 hours.

Twenty people died and more than two dozen were injured following a shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday morning.

The two deadly incidents are set to reignite the US gun control debate. Democratic leaders in Congress have already called for gun control, with a number of Democratic presidential candidates weighing in.