Dayton police: The shooter's sister is among the dead

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley gave an update Sunday morning on the details surrounding the shooting.

Whaley said nine people have been killed Twenty-seven people have been treated for injuries and 15 have been discharged following the overnight shooting. The suspect in the shooting is also dead.

Whaley commended law enforcement who responded in "less than one minute" and "neutralized" the shooter.

Officials from local hospitals also spoke at the press conference and provided an update on the victims.

Miami Valley Hospital, which is near the scene of the shooting, received a total of 16 patients across their health system, Dr. Randy Marriott said.

Marriott, who has been with the hospital for over 25 years, said his team got “nearly no notice” as patients started to pour in.

Most of those admitted were treated for gunshot wounds, but some people also suffered other injuries, including cuts, while trying to flee the scene of the shooting.

Most people arrived via ambulance or in the back of a police car, but several others trickled in on foot or in personal vehicles a little later in the night, Marriott said.

Whaley said they are planning a vigil for 8 p.m. ET tonight. Location and details will be announced later today.

The Oregon District, where the shooting occurred, will be open this afternoon, Whaley said. It’s up to the businesses if they want to open, Whaley added, but the street will be open.