Mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio
Dayton police: The shooter's sister is among the dead
Dayton Police Deputy Chief Matt Carper confirmed that Connor Betts is the shooter and that his sister Megan Betts, 22, was one of those killed.
Speaking at a press conference, Carper identified the nine slain victims, who ranged in age from 22 to 57. He said all families have been notified.
Carper said all nine of the victims were found in the same location.
Trump condemns shootings and orders flags lowered to half-staff
President Trump condemned the shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, as “hateful and cowardly acts” in a proclamation released by the White House.
“We share in the pain and suffering of all those injured in these two senseless attacks,” the President's statement said.
Trump has ordered the flags at the White House, all public government buildings and facilities abroad to be lowered to half staff until sunset on August 8
Dayton shooter identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts, according to law enforcement sources
The gunman in the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, has been identified as Connor Betts, 24, according to local and federal law enforcement sources.
FBI and local law enforcement authorities have served a search warrant at the shooter’s family home in Bellbrook.
Local media: Police executing a search warrant at a home in connection with the shooting
Bellbrook, Ohio, Police Chief Doug Doherty tells CNN affiliate WKEF that they are serving a search warrant at a home in connection with the overnight shooting in Dayton. WKEF said the FBI is there as well.
According to WKEF, it is unclear what evidence is being collected, but Chief Doherty said the search is to "obtain information tied to the shooting in Dayton."
Chief Doherty said his office was contacted around 4 a.m. in regard to the search warrant, WKEF reported.
Bar near shooting says police "staffed next to our business" engaged the gunman
Ned Peppers, the Dayton bar near where the shooting occurred, posted a statement Sunday on Facebook.
"[T]he shooter started down the road and made his way towards our business. We have police regularly staffed next to our business who engaged the shooter and neutralized the threat.
"Dayton Police could not have done a better job responding to this senseless act of violence. We cannot commend them high enough," they wrote.
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said earlier that none of the shooting occurred inside the bar, all the shootings occurred outside.
Here is the full statement from Ned Peppers:
First and foremost our thoughts are with the victims of this tragedy. We are shaken and confused as to why this occurred in our safe entertainment district located in downtown Dayton. We are following along with you of the news coverage from WHIO, the shooter started down the road and made his way towards our business. We have police regularly staffed next to our business who engaged the shooter and neutralized the threat. Dayton Police could not have done a better job responding to this senseless act of violence. We cannot commend them high enough. We are assisting them still in every way we can in their investigation. Clothing items left here have been placed in the rear of our building although the area is still closed until further notice. We do not know at this time when the area or our business will open.
Dayton mayor: 9 dead, 27 treated for injuries from shooting
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley gave an update Sunday morning on the details surrounding the shooting.
Whaley said nine people have been killed Twenty-seven people have been treated for injuries and 15 have been discharged following the overnight shooting. The suspect in the shooting is also dead.
Whaley commended law enforcement who responded in "less than one minute" and "neutralized" the shooter.
Officials from local hospitals also spoke at the press conference and provided an update on the victims.
Miami Valley Hospital, which is near the scene of the shooting, received a total of 16 patients across their health system, Dr. Randy Marriott said.
Marriott, who has been with the hospital for over 25 years, said his team got “nearly no notice” as patients started to pour in.
Most of those admitted were treated for gunshot wounds, but some people also suffered other injuries, including cuts, while trying to flee the scene of the shooting.
Most people arrived via ambulance or in the back of a police car, but several others trickled in on foot or in personal vehicles a little later in the night, Marriott said.
Whaley said they are planning a vigil for 8 p.m. ET tonight. Location and details will be announced later today.
The Oregon District, where the shooting occurred, will be open this afternoon, Whaley said. It’s up to the businesses if they want to open, Whaley added, but the street will be open.
Dayton shooter was "a young white male"
The shooter who killed nine people in Dayton was "a young white male," according to Senator Sherrod Brown.
Appearing on CNN's State of the Union, Brown said he spoke to Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley early on Sunday.
“The mayor said it was -- a young white male. I believe she may have said his age, I believe early 20s but I don't know for sure. He came not from the city of Dayton, he came from a town in Montgomery County nearby, that is the county Dayton is in and that is all that I know,” Brown said.
Authorities in Dayton have not given any information on the suspect.
Brown said he will travel to Dayton, OH later today.