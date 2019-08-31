Shooter targets moving vehicles in Odessa, Texas
Donald Trump tweets that he's been briefed on the shootings
President Donald Trump tweeted that he has been briefed on the shootings by Attorney General William Barr.
Active shooter shot and killed
An active shooter was shot and killed in Odessa, according to a Facebook post by the Midland Police Department.
Suspect was shooting at moving vehicles, witness says
Ernest Villanueva told CNN a "shooter was going around shooting moving vehicles."
Villanueva snapped two photos of vehicles with bullet holes in them.
Villanueva also tweeted that people should stay off Interstate 20 between Odessa and Midland.
ATF will respond to shootings in Odessa and Midland
ATF Dallas tweeted they are responding to the shootings in Odessa and Midland.
Photos from the scene of the shootings
David Wheatley snapped a photo of the shooting scene while driving on Highway 191 between Odessa and Midland, Texas.
Denise Perez told CNN her boss, a truck driver with Odessa Furniture Exchange, had his truck shot at while out on delivery.
“Everyone is OK, he was doing a delivery with a delivery truck when someone in a truck drove past him and shot his truck and another person's car,” Perez said.
Police believe there are 2 shooters
Midland Police Department released a statement on their Facebook page:
"We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors."