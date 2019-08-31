Shooter targets moving vehicles in Odessa, Texas

David Wheatley snapped a photo of the shooting scene while driving on Highway 191 between Odessa and Midland, Texas.

Denise Perez told CNN her boss, a truck driver with Odessa Furniture Exchange, had his truck shot at while out on delivery.

“Everyone is OK, he was doing a delivery with a delivery truck when someone in a truck drove past him and shot his truck and another person's car,” Perez said.

