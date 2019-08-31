Shooter targets people at shopping centers in West Texas
Witness films shooting at Cinergy movie theater
Witness Alex Woods recorded a video outside of the Cinergy movie theater, where police shot and killed a suspect. A barrage of gunshots can be heard on the recording.
At least 5 dead in Midland-Odessa shootings
At least five people are dead and 21 are injured after the Midland-Odessa shootings, according to Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke.
He said three law enforcement officers were injured -- from the Department of Public Safety (DPS), Midland Police Department and Odessa Police Department.
Gov. Abbott: 'We will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement on the Midland-Odessa shootings:
"The First Lady and I are heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack, and we offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families, and all the people of Midland and Odessa. The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are working closely with local law enforcement to provide resources as needed and deliver justice for this heinous attack. I thank the first responders who have acted swiftly and admirably under pressure, and I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy.”
Abbott will be traveling to Odessa Sunday morning.
The FBI is responding to the shootings
A law enforcement official told CNN that agents from the FBI’s Midland office are assisting law enforcement with their response to the shootings.
The Midland office is a satellite of the FBI’s El Paso division.
Witness films officers preparing to respond to shootings
A witness inside a restaurant on 42nd Street in Odessa filmed officers in tactical gear preparing to respond to the shootings.
Midland Memorial Hospital on lockdown
Midland Memorial Hospital is currently on lockdown, and treating patients following the shooting in Odessa and Midland, according to a post on their Facebook page.
Midland mayor: 1 dead, 21 injured in shootings
Midland Mayor Jerry Morales said one person was killed and 21 others injured in Saturday's shootings in the Midland-Odessa area.
Two officers were also injured in the shootings, Morales said.
Morales said a Texas Department of Public Safety officer and a Midland police officer both suffered non life-threatening injuries.
“We are hoping that this was just one shooter and we have contained him,” Morales told CNN.
Donald Trump tweets that he's been briefed on the shootings
President Donald Trump tweeted that he has been briefed on the shootings by Attorney General William Barr.
Suspected shooter shot and killed
An suspected shooter was shot and killed in Odessa, according to a Facebook post by the Midland Police Department.