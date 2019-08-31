Shooter targets people at shopping centers in West Texas

Midland Mayor Jerry Morales said one person was killed and 21 others injured in Saturday's shootings in the Midland-Odessa area.

Two officers were also injured in the shootings, Morales said.

Morales said a Texas Department of Public Safety officer and a Midland police officer both suffered non life-threatening injuries.

“We are hoping that this was just one shooter and we have contained him,” Morales told CNN.