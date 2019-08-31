Shooter targets people at shopping centers in West Texas
Texas school district says a student was killed
The Ector County Independent School District tweeted Saturday that one of its students was killed in Saturday's shooting. The school district is based in Odessa, Texas
"ECISD counselors as well as counselors from the region are preparing to help our staff, our students," the district tweeted.
A 17-month-old girl was among those injured in the West Texas shooting
A 17-month-old girl was injured in the West Texas shooting Saturday, according to University Medical Center spokesman Eric Finley. UMC is in Lubbock, Texas.
The toddler is in satisfactory condition, Finley said.
Finley declined to comment on the nature of the girl's injuries.
Investigators believe they have positively identified the suspect in the West Texas shooting
Authorities believe they have positively identified the person responsible for today’s shootings in West Texas, a law enforcement official familiar with the ongoing investigation told CNN.
Local authorities are currently seeking court authorization to search an address associated with the identified shooter.
FBI is sending forensic examiners and other resources to help with the investigation
FBI resources from the bureau’s offices in Dallas, San Antonio and El Paso are en route to the Midland area to assist with the investigation of Saturday's mass shooting, a law enforcement source told CNN.
The resources include forensic examiners who will assist local investigators in processing multiple crime scenes associated with the shooting, the official said.
West Texas shooting took place 4 weeks after El Paso mass shooting
This is the second mass shooting in Texas in August. Only four weeks ago, a gunman killed 22 people in a mass shooting in El Paso, about 285 miles west of Odessa.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: 'How many more families will lose loved ones?'
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement on the West Texas shooting Saturday:
How many more families will lose loved ones, how many more communities will be torn apart? How many more tragedies will it take before "leaders" act?
The bloodshed must end now.
DO SOMETHING.
DPS says shooter was being stopped for a 'traffic violation'
Department of Public Safety troopers were trying to stop the shooting suspect's vehicle because of a "traffic violation," DPS Lt. Elizabeth Carter told CNN.
It's not clear what the traffic violation was, Carter said.
She said that prior to coming to a complete stop, the suspect fired several shots at the DPS patrol unit, injuring one of the officers.
The trooper is in serious but stable condition, Carter said.
The suspect also shot a Midland police officer and an Odessa police officer, both of whom are in stable condition.
Shooter was armed with a rifle, DPS says
The suspect in Saturday's West Texas shooting was armed with a rifle, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Elizabeth Carter.
According to Carter, the DPS trooper who was shot is in serious but stable condition. The Midland and Odessa police officers who were shot are also in stable condition at the hospital.
Child younger than 2 among the victims in the West Texas shooting
Russell Tippin, CEO of Medical Center Health System in Odessa, told reporters Saturday that 13 people arrived at the center after the shooting.
Of the 13, two were treated and released, Tippin said. One of the patients was a child younger than 2 who was flown to a pediatric center in either Lubbock or Dallas, a hospital official said.
Seven patients are in critical condition, meaning they've gone through or have been released from surgery. Two are in serious condition and one died.