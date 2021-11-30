Authorities believe the shooter at Oxford High School in Michigan acted alone and they do not believe he planned the shooting with anyone else, Michael McCabe, Oakland County undersheriff, said Tuesday.

McCabe noted this information is “pending further investigation” and said that students at the high school are currently being interviewed by law enforcement.

The official said they are not aware of any other weapons aside from the semiautomatic handgun recovered at the scene.

No shots were fired at the responding law enforcement officers and the shooting suspect was not injured. There is also no indication the suspect was wearing body armor, McCabe said.

McCabe said authorities are aware of how the suspect got the gun into the school, but declined to divulge these details to reporters.

One sheriff’s deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is assigned full-time to Oxford High School and that deputy “was one of the deputies that helped take him [the shooting suspect] into custody,” McCabe said.

Around 25 agencies and close to 60 ambulances responded to the school shooting on Tuesday, according to John Lyman, public information officer for the Rochester Hills Fire Department.