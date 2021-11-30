US
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Michigan school shooting

live news

Live

Omicron coronavirus variant

live news

Live

Latest on US markets

live news

Live

Elizabeth Holmes testifies

Live Updates

At least 3 killed in shooting at Michigan high school

By Leinz Vales, Maureen Chowdhury, Jason Kurtz and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 4:09 p.m. ET, November 30, 2021
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
13 min ago

Authorities believe school shooter acted alone, sheriff's office says

From CNN's Laura Ly

Authorities believe the shooter at Oxford High School in Michigan acted alone and they do not believe he planned the shooting with anyone else, Michael McCabe, Oakland County undersheriff, said Tuesday.

McCabe noted this information is “pending further investigation” and said that students at the high school are currently being interviewed by law enforcement. 

The official said they are not aware of any other weapons aside from the semiautomatic handgun recovered at the scene.

No shots were fired at the responding law enforcement officers and the shooting suspect was not injured. There is also no indication the suspect was wearing body armor, McCabe said.

McCabe said authorities are aware of how the suspect got the gun into the school, but declined to divulge these details to reporters.

One sheriff’s deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is assigned full-time to Oxford High School and that deputy “was one of the deputies that helped take him [the shooting suspect] into custody,” McCabe said.

Around 25 agencies and close to 60 ambulances responded to the school shooting on Tuesday, according to John Lyman, public information officer for the Rochester Hills Fire Department. 

8 min ago

School shooting suspect is a 15-year-old student, sheriff's office says

From CNN's Laura Ly

A 15-year-old male sophomore was arrested in connection with Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said Tuesday.

McCabe said sheriff’s deputies confronted him and took him into custody.

The 15-year-old did not resist arrest and invoked his right not to speak, McCabe said, adding that he is not talking to authorities.

McCabe said authorities recovered multiple shell casings and a semiautomatic handgun at the scene. He added that they believe around 15 to 20 shots were fired.

Authorities are currently searching the campus to determine if there are more victims, McCabe said.

8 min ago

Law enforcement officials are conducting a secondary search inside the school

From CNN's Elise Hammond

The Michigan State Police says it is assisting the Oakland County Sheriff's office after a fatal shooting at a high school this afternoon. Officials report at least three people have died, all believed to be students at Oxford High School.

The MSP Metro Detroit said law enforcement is conducting a secondary search of the school to find anyone else who was hurt.

In a tweet, MSP Metro Detroit asked people to only follow information from official sources.

"There is always a large amount of confusion and misinformation as these on going incidents unfold," MSP Metro Detroit said on Twitter, adding that the sheriff's office is the primary agency and deputies are the ones conducting the searches.

The thread also said, "'All evacuated students will be located at the Meijer store for reunification with parents or relatives,'" citing a statement from the sheriff's office.

Read the thread here:

9 min ago

Suspected shooter is in custody, authorities say

From CNN's Taylor Romine

A suspected shooter is in custody after Oakland County, Michigan, police responded to an “active shooter” at Oxford High School.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said they have one suspected shooter and a handgun in custody.

"We do not believe there are any other at this time,” according to the release provided by Deputy Sheriff Tyler Sweers.  

All evacuated students are being relocated to a nearby store to be reunited with their relatives.

Oxford High School is approximately 45 miles from Detroit.

1 min ago

3 people believed to be students killed in school shooting, sheriff's office says

From CNN's Laura Ly

Oxford High School is shown in Oxford, Michigan, on November 30.
Oxford High School is shown in Oxford, Michigan, on November 30. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Three people have been killed at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan, and the deceased victims are believed to be students, according to Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe.

McCabe said an additional six people were shot, at least one of whom is believed to be a teacher.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office received more than 100 calls related to this shooting, McCabe said.

The first 911 call came in around 12:51 p.m. ET on Tuesday and the suspect was taken into custody within five minutes of the first call, McCabe said.