At least 3 killed in shooting at Michigan high school

By Leinz Vales, Maureen Chowdhury, Jason Kurtz and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 7:56 p.m. ET, November 30, 2021
46 min ago

What we know so far about the Michigan high school shooting suspect

From CNN's Leinz Vales

The suspect in the shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan was apprehended without incident, according to Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe.

Authorities said three students were killed and at least eight other people were injured Tuesday afternoon.

"Deputies took the suspect in custody within 5 minutes of the original 911 call," McCabe said at a news conference.

Authorities identified the suspect as a 15-year-old sophomore, who was in class prior to the shooting.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is executing a search warrant at the home of the suspect, according to McCabe. Officials said the suspect met with his parents after the shooting and was told not to speak with police. His parents have hired an attorney to represent their son.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said in a statement Tuesday that her office has “begun the process of receiving information regarding the investigation.”

McDonald added that her office will "issue appropriate charges quickly."

McCabe said the sheriff's office is still investigating the incident and have not shared the motive for the deadly shooting.

1 hr 7 min ago

Prosecutor will "issue appropriate charges quickly" following deadly school shooting in Michigan

From CNN's Laura Ly

Oakland County prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said in a statement Tuesday that her office has “begun the process of receiving information regarding the investigation” into the school shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan.

“It is our intent to review it thoroughly and issue appropriate charges quickly,” McDonald said. 

McDonald said her office has been in “constant communication” with the sheriff’s office, the Oakland County Juvenile Court, and other law enforcement and government agencies.

Earlier today, Oakland County officials said a 15-year-old suspect was in custody following the deadly shooting. At least three teenagers were killed and eight more people were injured.

Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said the 15-year-old suspect could be charged as an adult, but that is up to the Oakland County prosecutors office.

1 hr 34 min ago

Biden says he doesn't know if he'll visit victims of the Michigan shooting

From CNN's Allie Malloy

President Biden was asked whether he would visit the family members and victims of the Michigan school shooting said.

“I don’t know that I’m able to do that. I don’t even have the detail of who the families are," he responded.

Earlier today, Biden addressed the Oxford High School shooting during his remarks on the infrastructure bill in Rosemount, Minnesota. He said he had been briefed shortly after touring Dakota Technical College.

"You've got to know that that whole community is just in a state of shock right now," Biden said.

1 hr 50 min ago

Officials conducted 3 sweeps of Oxford High School after the shooting

From CNN's Brian Vitagliano

(WDIV)

Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said his department is dealing with a "fairly large crime scene" following the shooting at Oxford High School. Officials have already conducted three sweeps of the school to ensure that there are no other victims or anything else they need to be aware of, he said.

McCabe said that Oxford Community schools and his office have trained multiple times on active shooters saying, “this district has been very good in training their personnel and their students on active shooters.”

At least three teenagers were killed and eight other people were injured in the shooting. All the parents and relatives of those who were shot and those who are deceased have been notified and a deputy has been assigned to each family, according to McCabe. 

McCabe said the 15-year-old suspect could be charged as an adult, but that is up to the Oakland County prosecutors office. CNN has reached out to the Oakland County Prosecutors office for comment.

2 hr 31 min ago

Officials are executing a search warrant at Michigan shooting suspect's house, sheriff's office says

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is executing a search warrant at the home of the 15-year-old shooting suspect, Undersheriff Michael McCabe said Tuesday.

McCabe said the suspect, who is currently in custody, is not cooperating with police and said his parents have hired an attorney. He also said the suspect’s parents met with their son Tuesday afternoon after the shooting and told their son not to speak to police. 

The 15-year-old shooting suspect was in class on Tuesday prior to the shooting, McCabe said. 

There is no known motive for the shooting at this time, and authorities are still investigating.

CNN has reached out to the Oakland County prosecutor’s office for comment. 

CNN’s Patrick Cornell contributed to this post.

2 hr 33 min ago

Teens killed in the shooting were between the ages of 14 and 17, official says

From CNN's Laura Ly

Michael McCabe, Oakland County Undersheriff

The three students killed at the shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan on Tuesday are a 16 year-old male, a 14 year-old female and a 17-year-old female, according to Michael McCabe, Oakland County Undersheriff.

Another eight people were injured and transported to three nearby hospitals.

Two of the eight injured are currently in surgery and the remaining six people are in stable condition with various gunshot wounds, McCabe said.

1 hr 35 min ago

Biden on school shooting: "My heart goes out to the families that are enduring the unimaginable grief"

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

(Pool)

President Biden addressed the Oxford High School shooting during his remarks on the infrastructure bill in Rosemount, Minnesota.

"After the tour I learned about a school shooting in Michigan as we learned the full details my heart goes out to the families that are enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one."

Biden said he had been briefed shortly after touring Dakota Technical College, that the 15-year-old suspect had turned himself in and that three people died and six had been injured during the shooting.

"You've got to know that that whole community is just in a state of shock right now," Biden said.

2 hr 59 min ago

Michigan attorney general says she's offered assistance to local police in shooting investigation

From CNN's Brian Vitagliano

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement Tuesday after the school shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan saying:

“My heart goes out to the parents who have lost their children and to the students, teachers, staff, and families reeling from the tragedy of a school shooting within their community.”

Nessel went on to say her department has offered assistance to local law enforcement and that she has extended her “sincere gratitude,” to the first responders on the scene.

“We must act to properly address gun violence in our schools and the ongoing threat of another unconscionable tragedy if we continue to only offer thoughts and prayers. Our kids deserve better,” Nessel said.

3 hr 5 min ago

Michigan governor calls shooting "horrific," calls for people to come together

From CNN's Elise Hammond

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is "devastated" for the students and staff of Oxford High School, adding that her "heart is with the parents who had their children taken from them."

At least three people were killed by a gunman in the school this afternoon.

On Twitter, Whitmer said, "The death of multiple students and shooting of others, including a teacher, is horrific."

"We have a responsibility to do all we can to protect each other, and we have the tools to reduce gun violence. No one should be afraid to go to school, work, a house of worship, or even their own home. This is a time for us to come together and help children feel safe at school," the tweet said.

Some other Michigan lawmakers have also released statements of condolences about the shooting, including President Biden who addressed the incident from an infrastructure event in Minnesota.

Read the governor's tweet: