What we know so far about the Michigan high school shooting suspect

The suspect in the shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan was apprehended without incident, according to Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe.

Authorities said three students were killed and at least eight other people were injured Tuesday afternoon.

"Deputies took the suspect in custody within 5 minutes of the original 911 call," McCabe said at a news conference.

Authorities identified the suspect as a 15-year-old sophomore, who was in class prior to the shooting.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is executing a search warrant at the home of the suspect, according to McCabe. Officials said the suspect met with his parents after the shooting and was told not to speak with police. His parents have hired an attorney to represent their son.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said in a statement Tuesday that her office has “begun the process of receiving information regarding the investigation.”

McDonald added that her office will "issue appropriate charges quickly."

McCabe said the sheriff's office is still investigating the incident and have not shared the motive for the deadly shooting.