Sen. Chuck Schumer reacts to Bronx fire

Firefighters work outside an apartment building after a fire in the Bronx, on January 9 in New York. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Nineteen people have died as a result of the fire in the Bronx Sunday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a televised interview with CNN.

The 19 dead include nine children, a city official with direct knowledge tells CNN’s Brynn Gingras.

At least 32 people were transported from the scene to local hospitals in “life-threatening condition,” Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said in an earlier press conference.

The 19 dead are from the 32 that left the scene in life-threatening condition.