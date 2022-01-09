Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted Sunday the fire in the Bronx was “horrifying and heartbreaking.”
At least 19 dead and dozens injured in NYC Bronx apartment fire
By Mike Hayes, Maureen Chowdhury and Amir Vera, CNN
Sen. Chuck Schumer reacts to Bronx fire
From CNN's Gregory Clary
New York governor tweets "I am horrified" by Bronx fire
From CNN’s Colin McCullough
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted on Sunday that she is "horrified" by the fire in the Bronx today.
19 dead, including 9 children, in Bronx fire, NYC mayor says
From CNN’s Brynn Gingras
Nineteen people have died as a result of the fire in the Bronx Sunday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a televised interview with CNN.
The 19 dead include nine children, a city official with direct knowledge tells CNN’s Brynn Gingras.
At least 32 people were transported from the scene to local hospitals in “life-threatening condition,” Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said in an earlier press conference.
32 people transported to hospital in "life-threatening condition" from Bronx fire, FDNY commissioner says
From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph
At least 32 people were transported from the scene to local hospitals in “life-threatening condition,” Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said in a news conference following the 5-alarm fire in the Bronx.
“That is unprecedented in our city,” he said.
FDNY units arrived on scene within three minutes of receiving the call of “a fire that was in a duplex apartment that spanned floors two and three,” Nigro said, adding, firefighters were met by fire in the hallways of the building – “very heavy smoke, very heavy fire.”
FDNY members “found victims on every floor in stairways. They were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest.
Officials haven’t confirmed any potential death toll from Sunday’s fire, but note the deadliest fire in New York City took place in 1990, when 87 people died in a blaze at the Happy Land social club.
New York City mayor: At least 63 people are injured following the 5-alarm fire in the Bronx
From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph
At least 63 people are injured following the 5-alarm fire in the Bronx, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a news conference Sunday afternoon.
“This is a horrific, horrific, painful moment for the city of New York and the impact of this fire is going to really bring a level of just pain and despair in our city,” he said.
At least 32 people are in life-threatening condition, at least nine people are suffering “serious injuries” and 22 others are also injured.
“The numbers are horrific,” the mayor said.