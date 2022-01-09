US
At least 19 dead and dozens injured in NYC Bronx apartment fire

By Mike Hayes, Maureen Chowdhury and Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 4:49 p.m. ET, January 9, 2022
33 min ago

Sen. Chuck Schumer reacts to Bronx fire

From CNN's Gregory Clary

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted Sunday the fire in the Bronx was “horrifying and heartbreaking.”

50 min ago

New York governor tweets "I am horrified" by Bronx fire

From CNN’s Colin McCullough

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted on Sunday that she is "horrified" by the fire in the Bronx today.

Read the tweet:

50 min ago

19 dead, including 9 children, in Bronx fire, NYC mayor says

From CNN’s Brynn Gingras 

Firefighters work outside an apartment building after a fire in the Bronx, on January 9 in New York. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Nineteen people have died as a result of the fire in the Bronx Sunday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a televised interview with CNN. 

The 19 dead include nine children, a city official with direct knowledge tells CNN’s Brynn Gingras.

At least 32 people were transported from the scene to local hospitals in “life-threatening condition,” Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said in an earlier press conference.

The 19 dead are from the 32 that left the scene in life-threatening condition.

48 min ago

32 people transported to hospital in "life-threatening condition" from Bronx fire, FDNY commissioner says

From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph

Firefighters work outside an apartment building after a fire in the Bronx, on January 9 in New York. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
At least 32 people were transported from the scene to local hospitals in “life-threatening condition,” Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said in a news conference following the 5-alarm fire in the Bronx.

“That is unprecedented in our city,” he said.

FDNY units arrived on scene within three minutes of receiving the call of “a fire that was in a duplex apartment that spanned floors two and three,” Nigro said, adding, firefighters were met by fire in the hallways of the building – “very heavy smoke, very heavy fire.”

FDNY members “found victims on every floor in stairways. They were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest.

Officials haven’t confirmed any potential death toll from Sunday’s fire, but note the deadliest fire in New York City took place in 1990, when 87 people died in a blaze at the Happy Land social club.

Over all – and as reported earlier – at least 54 people are injured as a result of Sunday’s fire.

49 min ago

New York City mayor: At least 63 people are injured following the 5-alarm fire in the Bronx

From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph

Broken windows and charred bricks mark the exterior of a 19-story residential building after a fire erupted in the morning on January 9, in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Scott Heins/Getty Images)
At least 63 people are injured following the 5-alarm fire in the Bronx, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a news conference Sunday afternoon.

“This is a horrific, horrific, painful moment for the city of New York and the impact of this fire is going to really bring a level of just pain and despair in our city,” he said.

 At least 32 people are in life-threatening condition, at least nine people are suffering “serious injuries” and 22 others are also injured.

“The numbers are horrific,” the mayor said.

 