Verdict reached in alleged Nxivm sex cult trial
Former Nxivm members testified slaves were branded
After being accepted into a secret sex society called DOS, or "The Vow," members would be branded near their bikini line with leader Keith Raniere's initials, prosecutors and victims said.
During the trial, prosecutors presented a series of recordings of conversations between "Smallville" star Allison Mack and Raniere in which they discuss a ceremony for the branding. Mack, a co-defendant in the case, pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering charges before the start of the trial.
Another former member Lauren Salzman testified that at the time her slaves were branded, she thought that the women could have opted out of the ceremony. But today, she feels differently and doesn't believe it was right to brand Raniere's initials on women without them realizing it.
The first to be branded writhed in pain, she said.
Salzman, 42, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy in March.
Jurors deliberated for less than five hours
Jurors began deliberating this morning in the trial of Keith Raniere, the founder of the "Nxivm" self-help company that prosecutors say housed a secret sex cult made up of "slaves" and "masters."
Jury deliberations began at 9:25 a.m. ET. The jury reached a verdict at around 2 p.m. ET.
The trial lasted seven weeks in Brooklyn federal court. Raniere is facing multiple charges and could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.
Prosecutors say women were lured into sex society
Most of the counts that Keith Raniere is facing stem from his involvement in a secret group within Nxivm known as "DOS" or "The Vow."
For two decades, Raniere ran Nxivm from Albany, New York, and offered pricey "self-help" classes to thousands of people across the United States, Canada and Mexico. An actress who testified in court during his trial said he was revered by his students, and some saw him as one of the smartest men in the world.
What prosecutors said: They said Raniere initially recruited eight women within Nxivm's ranks to join the secret sex society. The women Raniere recruited for his "inner circle" saw him as their master, and they eventually came to view themselves as "masters" as they recruited more women to be their "slaves," a criminal complaint said.
Multiple women testified they were misled about joining the group and were told it was a "women's empowerment" group. They later found out they would become "slaves" who would be expected to have sex with Raniere, send him nude photos and allow themselves to be branded.
What the defense said: Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo has argued that no crimes were committed.
Agnifilo previously told CNN he felt that Raniere firmly believes his ideas are sound, humanitarian ideas.
"He thinks DOS is a good idea and is a pro-woman group. He created it to have women have their own society ... where men would play no role," Agnifilo said.
In his closing arguments, Agnifilo cautioned jurors to consider whether any actual crimes have been committed. He argued there was no sex trafficking in DOS because there was no commercial aspect to the sexual activities alleged by the victims.
Raniere faces a racketeering count, which itself has more than a dozen underlying acts as part of the charge, and jurors have to find two of them to be proven in order to return a guilty verdict for racketeering.
