US attorney: "Keith Raniere's crime spree has ended"

Richard Donoghue, the US attorney for the Eastern District of New York, thanked the judge and jury for "carefully considering evidence" in the trial of Keith Raniere.

"Keith Raniere's crime spree has ended and his victims will finally see justice," he told reporters outside the courthouse after the verdict.

He also thanked the rest of the investigation and prosecution team as well as New York state police and the FBI.

"His crimes and the crimes of his co-conspirators, ruined marriages, careers, fortunes, and lives," Donoghue said.

He described Raniere as a massive manipulator and con man.

“This trial has revealed that Raniere, who portrayed himself as a savant and a genius, was in fact a massive manipulator, a con man, and the crime boss of a cult-like organization involved in sex trafficking, child pornography, extortion, compelled abortions, branding, degradation and humiliation," Donoghue said.