10 min ago

US energy secretary: Scientists replicated conditions "only found in the stars and sun"

US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press conference on Tuesday.
US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press conference on Tuesday. (US Department of Energy)

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Tuesday morning that the nuclear fusion experiment conducted by US scientists replicated "certain conditions that are only found in the stars and sun."

"Ignition allows us to replicate for the first time certain conditions that are only found in the stars and sun. This milestone moves us one significant step closer to the possibility of zero-carbon abundant fusion energy powering our society," she said.

Granholm continued: “This is what it looks like for America to lead, and we’re just getting started.”

“If we can advance fusion energy, we could use it to produce clean electricity, transportation fuels, power, heavy industry and so much more.”

1 hr 3 min ago

Energy officials announce nuclear fusion breakthrough

From CNN’s Ella Nilsen

A color-enhanced image of the inside of a NIF preamplifier support structure.
A color-enhanced image of the inside of a NIF preamplifier support structure. (Damien Jemison/Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory)

US Department of Energy officials announced a history-making accomplishment in nuclear fusion Tuesday: For the first time, US scientists produced more energy from fusion than the laser energy used to power the experiment.  

A so-called “net energy gain” is a major milestone in a decades-long attempt to source clean, limitless energy from nuclear fusion – the reaction that happens when two or more atoms are fused together. The experiment put in 2.05 megajoules of energy to the target and resulted in 3.15 MJ of fusion energy output – generating more than 50% more energy than was put in. It’s the first time an experiment resulted in a meaningful gain of energy.

“This monumental scientific breakthrough is a milestone for the future of clean energy,” said Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California.

The breakthrough was made by a team of scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s National Ignition Facility in California on Dec. 5 – a facility the size of a sports stadium and equipped with 192 lasers.  

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm called the breakthrough a “landmark achievement” in a statement. 

In the statement, Granholm said scientists at Livermore and other national labs do work that will help the US "solve humanity’s most complex and pressing problems, like providing clean power to combat climate change and maintaining a nuclear deterrent without nuclear testing.” 

The director of Livermore, Dr. Kim Budil, called scientists’ attempts to realize fusion ignition in the lab “one of the most significant scientific challenges ever tackled by humanity” and cheered the work of her lab’s scientists. 

“Achieving it is a triumph of science, engineering, and most of all, people,” Budil said in a statement. “Crossing this threshold is the vision that has driven 60 years of dedicated pursuit. These are the problems that the U.S. national laboratories were created to solve.” 

2 hr 17 min ago

How nuclear fusion power could eventually turn the lights on in your house

From CNN's Ella Nilsen and René Marsh

US scientists at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California have successfully produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain, a source familiar with the project confirmed to CNN.

This is the first time scientists have ever successfully produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain, instead of breaking even as past experiments have done.

While there’s many more steps until this can be commercially viable, it’s essential for scientists to show that they can create more energy than they started with. Otherwise, it doesn’t make much sense for it to be developed.

“This is very important because from an energy perspective, it can’t be an energy source if you’re not getting out more energy than you’re putting in,” Julio Friedmann, chief scientist at Carbon Direct and a former chief energy technologist at Lawrence Livermore, told CNN. “Prior breakthroughs have been important but it’s not the same thing as generating energy that could one day be used on a larger scale.”

Here’s what you need to know about this new form of nuclear energy that could eventually turn on your lights and help end dependence on fossil fuels:

2 hr 22 min ago

Everything you need to know about nuclear fusion — and how it works

From CNN's Ella Nilsen and René Marsh

The National Ignition Facility's target chamber at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California is where the magic happens -- temperatures of 100 million degrees and pressures extreme enough to compress the target to densities up to 100 times the density of lead are created there.
The National Ignition Facility's target chamber at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California is where the magic happens -- temperatures of 100 million degrees and pressures extreme enough to compress the target to densities up to 100 times the density of lead are created there. (Damien Jemison/LLNL)

Nuclear fusion happens when two or more atoms are fused into one larger one, a process that generates a massive amount of energy as heat — something scientists hope to be able to harness to supply power grids with clean energy across the world.

Scientists have been inching toward the breakthrough. In February, UK scientists announced they had more than doubled the previous record for generating and sustaining nuclear fusion.

In a huge donut-shaped machine called a tokamak outfitted with giant magnets, scientists working near Oxford were able to generate a record-breaking amount of sustained energy. Even so, it only lasted 5 seconds.

Here's how it works: The heat sustained by the process of fusing the atoms together holds the key to helping produce energy.

As CNN reported earlier this year, the process of fusion creates helium and neutrons – which are lighter in mass than the parts from which they were originally made.

The missing mass then converts to an enormous amount of energy. The neutrons, which are able to escape the plasma, then hit a “blanket” lining the walls of the tokamak, and their kinetic energy transfers as heat. This heat can then be used to warm water, create steam and power turbines to generate power.

The machine that generates the reaction has to undergo serious heat. The plasma needs to reach at least 150 million degrees Celsius, 10 times hotter than the core of the sun.

The big challenge of harnessing fusion energy is sustaining it long enough so that it can power electric grids and heating systems around the globe.

2 hr 18 min ago

What to expect from today's announcement on nuclear fusion

From CNN's Ella Nilsen and René Marsh

An aerial photo shows the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, where scientists have successfully produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain, a source tells CNN.
An aerial photo shows the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, where scientists have successfully produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain, a source tells CNN. (National Nuclear Security Administration/Handout/Reuters/File)

For the first time ever, US scientists at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California successfully produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain, a source familiar with the project confirmed to CNN.

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will make an announcement Tuesday on a “major scientific breakthrough,” the department announced over the weekend.

Why it matters: The result of the experiment is a massive step in a decades-long quest to unleash an infinite source of clean energy that could help end dependence on fossil fuels. Researchers have for decades attempted to recreate nuclear fusion – replicating the fusion that powers the sun.

Nuclear fusion happens when two or more atoms are fused into one larger one, a process that generates a massive amount of energy as heat. That heat can be used to warm water, create steam and turn turbines to generate power.

Fusion promises a virtually limitless form of energy that, unlike fossil fuels, emits zero greenhouse gases and, unlike the nuclear fission power used today, produces no long-life radioactive waste. Mastering it could literally save humanity from climate change.

CNN's Boštjan Videmšek contributed to this report.

2 hr 50 min ago

Nuclear fusion has been an international project for decades — born from the Cold War

From CNN's Boštjan Videmšek

Countries began seeking fusion energy in the 1930s, building all sorts of machines over decades. Most recently, 35 countries are collaborating on the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, based in France.

It is run by seven main members — China, the United States, the European Union, Russia, India, Japan and South Korea — and leaders have worked hard to keep geopolitics out of the research. Its main objective is to prove fusion can be utilized commercially. If it can, the world will have no use for fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas, the main drivers of the human-made climate crisis.

But it was the tokamak, created in the Soviet Union, that proved most successful in the quest for nuclear fusion. In 1968, Soviet researchers made a huge fusion breakthrough — they were able to achieve the high temperatures required and contain the plasma for a sustained period, which had never been done before.

Russia has also provided some of the most critical elements of the ITER. So far, since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, its involvement in the project hasn’t changed in any way, said ITER’s head of communications, Laban Coblentz.

Russia has been cut out of a number of other international scientific projects in the fallout of its war, but the European Commission has explicitly made an exception for ITER in its sanctions.

"ITER is really a child of the Cold War,” Coblentz said. “It's a deliberate collaboration by countries that are ideologically unaligned who simply share a common goal for a better future.”

Geopolitics has always played a role in ITER: Finding the right location for it took years and involved more than a decade of technical studies, political bargaining and diplomatic fine-tuning. France’s Saint-Paul-lez-Durance was finally made the official site in 2005 at a meeting in Moscow, and the agreement on construction was signed in Paris a year after.

As diplomacy and technology fell in step, building began. In 2010, the foundations were laid, and in 2014, the first construction machines were switched on.

2 hr 8 min ago

Harnessing the sun: How fusion could help humans solve the climate crisis

From CNN's Boštjan Videmšek

For decades, those working on nuclear fusion have been trying to use their machines to essentially replicate the sun. The sun is a perpetual fusion factory, made up of a gigantic burning ball of plasma. It fuses several hundred tons of hydrogen into helium each second.

Since 1973, global energy usage has more than doubled. By the end of the century, it might actually triple. Seventy percent of all carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere are created through humans’ energy consumption. And 80% of all the energy we consume is derived from fossil fuels.

Now, the Earth is barreling toward levels of warming that translate into more frequent and deadly heat waves, famine-inducing droughts, wildfires, floods and rising sea levels. The impacts of the climate crisis are getting harder and harder to reverse as entire ecosystems reach tipping points and more human lives are put on the line.

The world is now scrambling to rapidly decarbonize and speed up its transition from planet-baking fossil fuels to renewable energy like solar, wind and hydropower. Some countries are banking on nuclear fission energy, which is low-carbon but comes with a small, but not negligible, risk of disaster, storage problems for radioactive waste and a high cost.

Unlike the nuclear fission power used today, nuclear fusion produces no radioactive waste — which means it could be the first step toward reducing our dependency on fossil fuels and creating a limitless clean energy source at a time humans are facing a climate crisis.