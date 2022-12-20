California Highway Patrol (CHP) and local law enforcement are responding to a bridge in Ferndale, California, where Tuesday morning’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake caused cracks to the structure, according to CHP and Ferndale Police.

The bridge cracked in four places, there is debris in the roadway, and law enforcement are on scene to facilitate a road closure, according to CHP’s incident information page.

If the crack in the bridge “gets any bigger” the roadway may slide, CHP said, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office.