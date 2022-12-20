US
6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California

By Aditi Sangal, Leinz Vales and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 8:10 AM ET, Tue December 20, 2022
1 min ago

Bridge in Ferndale cracked due to 6.4 magnitude earthquake in California's Humboldt County

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

California Highway Patrol (CHP) and local law enforcement are responding to a bridge in Ferndale, California, where Tuesday morning’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake caused cracks to the structure, according to CHP and Ferndale Police.

The bridge cracked in four places, there is debris in the roadway, and law enforcement are on scene to facilitate a road closure, according to CHP’s incident information page.

If the crack in the bridge “gets any bigger” the roadway may slide, CHP said, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office.

6 min ago

More than half of customers in Humboldt County without power after earthquake

From CNN’s Chris Boyette and Michelle Watson

More than 55% of customers are without power in Humboldt County, California, following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale.

According to poweroutage.us, 55,176 customers had lost power as of 3:15 a.m. PST. 

Electric provider Pacific Gas & Electric advised customers to avoid turning gas without a clear sign that it is leaking, evacuate if a gas line may be broken and check for downed or damaged electric lines.

4 min ago

The earthquake impacted "things you wouldn't expect" in this California resident's house

Eureka, California, resident Wendy Pickett Monolias was sleeping when she was woken up by the earthquake that hit California's Humboldt County on Tuesday morning.

“Once the shaking finally stopped, we got our flashlights and phones and looked around. Everything was in shambles,” Pickett Monolias said.

“Things you wouldn't expect to have fallen over or broken did — an entire cabinet in the bathroom fell over and broke apart,” she added.

Several of her family heirlooms were also damaged, she said.

8 min ago

6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Humboldt County, California

From CNN's Chris Boyette

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake was detected about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, California, in Humboldt County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said there is no current tsunami threat associated with the quake.