4.8 magnitude earthquake rattles New York and prompts flight delays

By Elise Hammond, Leinz Vales and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 11:57 a.m. ET, April 5, 2024
15 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 min ago

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey warns of potential aftershocks following quake

From CNN staff

 

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said it “experienced strong vibrations” following Friday's 4.8 magnitude quake and warned of potential aftershocks.

“Aftershocks may be felt throughout the remainder of the day today,” the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement.

8 min ago

New York governor says her administration is taking Friday's quake "very seriously"

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said her administration is taking Friday's 4.8 magnitude earthquake "very seriously."

"We're taking this extremely seriously," Hochul said at a news briefing Friday. "And here's why, there is always the possibility of aftershocks."

1 min ago

New York governor says some airports are on full ground stops to assess potential effects of quake

Both John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey are on full ground stops after an earthquake shook the northeast Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news conference Friday.

A ground stop is an order that slows or halts the flow of aircraft at a particular airport.

Hochul said Amtrak, the rail company with train service throughout the northeast, and the MTA, which runs New York's public transportation including the subway system, were both on "full schedule" with "no disruption at this time."

Amtrak had said earlier that it initiated some speed restrictions while it inspects its tracks.

New Jersey Transit, meanwhile, has reported some disruptions.

3 min ago

No "life-threatening situations" reported in New York, governor says

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a press briefing on Friday.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a press briefing on Friday. State of NY

There are no "life-threatening situations" following the 4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a news conference.

Still, the governor asked emergency teams across the state to be "on guard" for reports of dangerous situations.

Hochul added that teams will be reviewing "all potentially vulnerable infrastructure" throughout the state following the earthquake, saying, "that is critically important in the aftermath of an event like this."

11 min ago

Why mild East Coast earthquakes are felt over such long distances

From CNN's David Goldman

Did you feel that?

It wasn't just folks in Western New Jersey who were texting "what was that?" messages in the mid-morning Friday. People as far away as Maryland and Upstate New York reported feeling an earthquake, according to the US Geological Survey. A former CNN editor in Vermont said glasses fell off her shelf.

How is that possible, considering it was just a mild 4.8 magnitude earthquake, not enough to cause any significant damage?

The rock formations that make up America's East Coast are considerably older than those on the West Coast — hundreds of millions of years older, according to the USGS. That makes them much denser.

Imagine putting your left hand down on a piece of slate and knocking on it with your right hand. You'd feel that. That's like how the East Coast is formed.

But now imagine putting your hand down on a pebble driveway and knocking — not so much. That's the West Coast. So even though earthquakes tend to be much stronger in the western part of the country, they're not felt nearly as far away as weaker quakes in the East.

12 min ago

Rail service is being slowed in the Northeast due to the earthquake

From CNN's Greg Wallace and Pete Muntea

Train service is being slowed after the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that rattled the Northeast this morning.

Amtrak said started inspecting its tracks shortly after 11 a.m. ET, and put speed restrictions in place throughout the region until those inspections were complete.

New Jersey Transit said there would be up to 20-minute delays in both directions due to bridge inspections after the quake.

Newark Light Rail service was suspended system-wide, according to NJ Transit. The River Line Light Rail service, meanwhile, was suspended in both directions between the Waterfront Entertainment Center and Trenton due to track inspections.

15 min ago

NOW: New York governor holds news briefing on earthquake

From CNN's Samantha Beech

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is holding a news briefing at the State Capitol following this morning’s earthquake.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and other city administration officials will hold a separate news briefing to discuss the impacts of the earthquake at 12 p.m. ET, according to his spokesperson.

17 min ago

New York governor says her team is assessing any impacts from quake

From CNN staff

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said her team will be assessing any impact and any damage that may have resulted from the earthquake that struck New Jersey on Friday.

On X, Hochul said, “A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York. My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day.” and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day.”

Hochul will hold a press briefing soon on the earthquake at the State Capitol, according to a notification from her office.

22 min ago

Philadelphia police aware of reports of seismic activity and urge people not to call 911 unless of emergency

From CNN’s Danny Freeman in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police have asked people to only call 911 if they are reporting an emergency, following Friday's 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey.

"We are aware of multiple reports of seismic activity across the city. Unless you are reporting an emergency, please do not call 911," police tweeted.

Philadelphia Gov. Josh Shapiro added in a tweet that the earthquake was felt in parts of Pennsylvania.

"My team and @PEMAHQ are actively monitoring the situation and in contact with counties on any damage. We will keep Pennsylvanians updated," he said.