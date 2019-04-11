A "Celebration of Life" memorial service for the late rapper Nipsey Hussle will be held today in Los Angeles.

The Grammy-nominated rapper's official Instagram account announced this week that the service will be held for him at the Staples Center, which seats 21,000.

About Nipsey: Hussle, 33, was gunned down March 31 in Los Angeles near a clothing store he owned.

Nipsey, whose burgeoning rap career was marked by a Grammy nomination and his ties to the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips gang, was also known for his work to end gang violence. He had been scheduled to meet with LA Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff and LAPD Chief Michael Moore on April 1 to discuss ways to stop gang violence, Soboroff said on Twitter.

Nipsey and Eric Holder, who police accuse of killing the rapper, are believed to belong to a gang as well, though Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore has declined to specify gang affiliations. The shooting came after a dispute between Holder and the rapper and does not appear gang-related, the chief said.