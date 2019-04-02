The search for Nipsey Hussle's killerBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
ANY MOMENT: Police give an update on Nipsey Hussle's killing
Los Angeles police are expected to hold a new conference at 11:30 a.m. ET to give an update on rapper Nispey Hussle's shooting death.
On Monday night, police announced that a suspect had been named. Eric Holder, 29, is wanted for homicide, the LAPD announced early Tuesday.
What we know about Nipsey Hussle's suspected killer
Police have named a suspect in Nipsey Hussle's shooting death. Here's what we know now:
- The suspect: Eric Holder, 29, is wanted for homicide, the LAPD announced early Tuesday.
- What happened: Police said Holder walked up to the rapper and two other men as they stood outside a business in a strip mall on West Slauson Boulevard. He fired multiple times and then ran to a nearby alley where a vehicle — "driven by an unidentified female" — was waiting for him, police said.
- Last seen: Holder was last seen in a white, four-door, 2016 Chevy Cruze, with the California license plate 7RJD742, the police department said on Twitter.
- How you can help: Police have urged anyone with information on Holder or the shooting to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100.
Nipsey Hussle vigil turns into "mass panic"
From CNN's Eliott C. McLaughlin and Christina Maxouris
Late Monday, about 300 people gathered around a candlelight memorial in the Marathon Clothing parking lot, feet from where the rapper was shot.
There were initial reports of gunshots, but police quickly knocked down those reports. It's unclear what caused the crowd to flee, but Los Angeles police spokeswoman Meghan Aguilar described it to CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS as "absolutely chaotic, mass panic."
At about 8:15 p.m., something caused people suddenly to run through and around the candle-and-balloon memorial and into the street, video from the affiliate showed. Police with riot gear and batons began forming containment lines.
People carried away the injured as emergency responders tended to people on the ground, the KCAL/KCBS video showed.
Some of the people present threw rocks and bottles at police officers, and at least one officer was injured, Aguilar said. At least one person was detained for disorderly conduct, she said.
Nineteen people were transported to the hospital, most of them with trample injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Two suffered critical injuries, and two more were hurt seriously. One person was hit by a car, the department said.
None of the injured suffered gunshot wounds, Los Angeles police said.
Los Angeles police have identified a suspect in the killing of Nipsey Hussle
From CNN's Christina Maxouris and Joe Sutton
Nipsey Hussle was among four people standing by a car when gunfire erupted outside the rapper's The Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles, video from a surveillance camera trained on the parking lot shows.
It is not clear which one is Nipsey Hussle, but the people appear to be talking. Others are milling about in front of the store. A figure dressed in dark clothing appears to approach the four and then everyone scatters.
Two of the people standing by the car don't get far, however. They fall to the ground. One of them, wearing a white hat and shirt, appears to try to get back up but promptly collapses.
A suspect has been named in Nipsey's shooting death, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Monday night after a memorial to the rapper ended in a stampede that injured multiple people, two critically.
Eric Holder, 29, is wanted for homicide, the LAPD announced early Tuesday.