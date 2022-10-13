Soldier shoots down Russian missile

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 13: (L-R) U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) (L), Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Vice Chairwoman Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), listen during a hearing on the January 6th investigation in the Cannon House Office Building on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence for almost a year related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, will present its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for President Joe Biden. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Live

Jan. 6 committee hearing

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz enters the courtroom during the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., August 22, 2022. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Pool via REUTERS

Live

Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 07, 2022 in New York City.

Live

US inflation report

Live Updates

Jury reaches decision in Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial

Aditi Sangal Meg Wagner
By Aditi Sangal, Matt Meyer and Meg Wagner, CNN
Updated 10:15 AM EDT, Thu October 13, 2022
Jury reaches decision in Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial

What we're covering here

  • JUST IN: The jury has reached a decision in the penalty trial for Parkland massacre gunman Nikolas Cruz.
  • The jury’s recommendation is expected to be read in court at 10:30 a.m. ET. 
  • The jury has been tasked with deciding whether Cruz will receive the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole. Jurors must be unanimous in their decision for a death sentence, according to Florida law.
  • Cruz pleaded guilty last year to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Valentine’s Day 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
6 Posts

Nikolas Cruz' defense team called just a fraction of the expected witnesses

From CNN's Dakin Andone

The defense’s case came to an unexpected end when – having called just 26 of 80 planned witnesses – public defenders assigned to represent Cruz abruptly rested, leading the judge to admonish the team for what she said was unprofessionalism, resulting in a courtroom squabble between her and the defense (the jury was not present).

Scherer went on to question Cruz about the decision to rest, making sure he had an opportunity to discuss it with his lawyers and understood it meant no one else, including his brother Zachary Cruz, would take the stand in his defense.

“Are you comfortable with the decision?” Scherer asked.

“Yes,” Cruz replied.

Defense attorneys would later file a motion to disqualify the judge for her comments, arguing in part they suggested the judge was not impartial and Cruz’s right to a fair trial had been undermined. Prosecutors disagreed, writing “judicial comments, even of a critical or hostile nature, are not grounds for disqualification.”

Scherer ultimately denied the motion.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz stands with Chief Assistant Public Defender David Wheeler as jurors enter the courtroom of Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz stands with Chief Assistant Public Defender David Wheeler as jurors enter the courtroom of Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Amy Beth Bennett/Pool/South Florida Sun Sentinel/AP

Defense team unexpectedly rests its case in death penalty trial of Parkland school shooter | CNN

Jurors visited the Parkland crime scene during the trial — which has remained sealed since the 2018 massacre

From CNN's Staff

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s 1200 building has been sealed since the massacre on Feb. 14, 2018.

Jurors in the sentencing phase of the school shooter’s trial walked through the undisturbed scene, where the blood of the victims still stains classroom floors.

Bullet holes also mark the walls of the Parkland, Florida, school where Nikolas Cruz killed 14 students and three staff members.

A lock of dark hair remains on a floor more than four years after the body of a victim was taken away. Valentine’s Day gifts and cards are strewn about, as shards of glass crunched beneath of the feet of visitors.

Read more about this here:

Court deputies exit vans that transported jurors to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, to view the "1200 building," the crime scene where the 2018 shootings took place. This during the penalty phase in the trial of confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz who previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Cruz waived his right to be present at the viewing.
Court deputies exit vans that transported jurors to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, to view the "1200 building," the crime scene where the 2018 shootings took place. This during the penalty phase in the trial of confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz who previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Cruz waived his right to be present at the viewing.
Amy Beth Bennett/AP

Frozen in horror: Notes from inside the Parkland school massacre site | CNN

The defense painted an image of Cruz as a "broken" person

From CNN's Dakin Andone
Defense attorney Melisa McNeill holds a photograph of Nikolas Cruz's birth mother, Brenda Woodard, during her closing argument in the penalty phase on Tuesday.
Defense attorney Melisa McNeill holds a photograph of Nikolas Cruz's birth mother, Brenda Woodard, during her closing argument in the penalty phase on Tuesday.
(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP)

The public defenders assigned to represent Cruz have asked the jury to take into account his troubled history, from a dysfunctional family life to serious mental and developmental issues, with attorney Melisa McNeill describing him earlier in the trial as a “damaged and wounded” person.

“His brain is broken,” she said during her opening statement in August. “He’s a damaged human being.”

Among the first witnesses was Cruz’s older sister, Danielle Woodard, who testified their mother, Brenda Woodard, used drugs and drank alcohol while pregnant with him – something McNeill said made his brain “irretrievably broken” through no fault of his own.

“She introduced me to a life that no child should be introduced to,” she said. “She had no regards for my life or his life.”

The defense also called teachers and educators who spoke to developmental issues and delays Cruz exhibited as a young child, including challenges with vocabulary and motor skills. Various counselors and psychiatrists also testified, offering their observations from years of treating or interacting with Cruz.

Read more about this here.

Prosecutors said Cruz was cold and calculated

From CNN's Dakin Andone
Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz gestures as if he is holding a rifle while giving his closing argument in the penalty phase on Tuesday.
Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz gestures as if he is holding a rifle while giving his closing argument in the penalty phase on Tuesday.
(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP)

The lengthy trial of Parkland massacre gunman Nikolas Cruz – jury selection began six months ago, in early April – saw prosecutors and defense attorneys present evidence of aggravating factors and mitigating circumstances, reasons Cruz should or should not be put to death.

The state has pointed to seven such aggravating factors — including that the killings were especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, as well as cold, calculated and premeditated — lead prosecutor Michael Satz said during the trial. Other aggravating factors include the fact the defendant knowingly created a great risk of death to many people and that he disrupted a lawful government function – in this case, the running of a school.

Together, these aggravating factors “outweigh any mitigation about anything about the defendant’s background or character,” Satz said.

Underscoring their argument, prosecutors presented evidence showing the gunman spent months searching online for information about mass shootings and left behind social media comments sharing his express desire to “kill people.”

Some of his Google searches included broad, generic terms, like “murder” or “shooting people.” Others indicated he sought information on specific mass shootings and the people who carried them out. He also searched for a map of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, from which he’d been expelled, and for information on “how long does it take for a cop to show up at a school shooting.” And on YouTube, Cruz left comments like “Im going to be a professional school shooter,” and promised to “go on a killing rampage.”

Read more about this here.

The jury's recommendation will be read in court at 10:30 a.m. ET

The jury in the death penalty trial of Nikolas Cruz has reached a decision. Its recommendation is expected to be read in court at 10:30 a.m. ET. 

They will recommend whether to recommend the Parkland school shooter be sentenced to death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The jury has reached a decision in the penalty trial for Parkland massacre gunman Nikolas Cruz

From CNN’s Dakin Andone
Nikolas Cruz sits at the defense table for closing arguments in the penalty phase in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday.
Nikolas Cruz sits at the defense table for closing arguments in the penalty phase in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday.
(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

The jury in the death penalty trial of Nikolas Cruz, 24, has reached a decision on whether to sentence the Parkland school shooter to death or life in prison without the possibility of parole. 

The jury’s recommendation is expected to be read in court shortly. 

Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the February 2018 shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in which 14 students and three school staff members were killed, and 17 others were injured. 

Students are brought out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after the shooting on February 14, 2018.
Students are brought out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after the shooting on February 14, 2018.
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Jurors must be unanimous to recommend a death sentence under Florida law, or Cruz will receive a sentence of life in prison. If they recommend death, the ultimate decision on Cruz’s sentence would go to Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who could choose to either follow the jury’s guidance or sentence the gunman, now 24, to life in prison. 

Nikolas Cruz's defense says his brain was 'poisoned' by birth mother's addictions in death penalty trial
Here's why the Parkland shooter is facing a jury even though he has already pleaded guilty
Jurors in Parkland gunman's trial visit blood-stained mass shooting site sealed since 2018 as state rests its case
Parkland families talk of 'unspeakable loss' as they continue victim impact testimony in gunman's death penalty trial
Parents of the Parkland shooting victims describe their stolen futures in shooter's death penalty trial
Nikolas Cruz's defense says his brain was 'poisoned' by birth mother's addictions in death penalty trial
Here's why the Parkland shooter is facing a jury even though he has already pleaded guilty
Jurors in Parkland gunman's trial visit blood-stained mass shooting site sealed since 2018 as state rests its case
Parkland families talk of 'unspeakable loss' as they continue victim impact testimony in gunman's death penalty trial
Parents of the Parkland shooting victims describe their stolen futures in shooter's death penalty trial