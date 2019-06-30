Thousands march in the streets of New York for WorldPride
This couple says they feel validated by police support
As crowds gather on the sidewalks of Midtown Manhattan and parade participants clamber up on floats, Stephanni Morton and her wife pose for a photo in front of an NYPD vehicle.
“To see the police support gay pride is important because we need to be validated,” said Morton, who traveled from Florida with her wife for WorldPride.
'Pose' star Indya Moore: 'Love us when we're under attack'
At a press conference before the parade, “Pose” star Indya Moore urged the crowd to not let the rainbow flags along the parade route distract from the issues facing the transgender community, such as poverty, discrimination and tension with and distrust of law enforcement.
Moore has spoken of the similarities she shares with her character, Angel, a transgender sex worker who is a member of one of New York’s drag houses. Moore was a friend of Layleen Polanco, a transgender woman who died in police custody on Riker’s Island. She called on organizers of World Pride to incorporate more private security in consideration of those who have had negative encounters with law enforcement because of their identity.
Moore also called on major LGBTQ advocacy groups to do more to integrate the transgender community and people of color into leadership roles and their agendas.
She also urged the public to support the transgender community outside of Pride month.
“That’s when we need you the most,” she said. “Love us when we’re under attack.”
It's also been 20 years since the transgender pride flag was created
This year marks not only the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, but also the 20th anniversary of the creation of the transgender pride flag. The creator of the flag, Monica Helms, is one of the parade's grand marshals.
At a press conference Sunday, she expressed gratitude for the chance to celebrate her legacy at WorldPride. But the transgender community remains vulnerable, she said.
“It’s been a struggle for transgender people, a long struggle.”
What else is going on for WorldPride this weekend?
New York has been host to a number of events and celebrations leading up to today's march.
On Friday, there was a rally to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising and to continue the fight for equal rights today. The event was a tribute to the first New York Pride rally, which took place a month after the Stonewall riots in 1969.
Mayor Bill de Blasio declared June 28 Stonewall Day, and participants performed a solemn tribute to the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.
Among the other happenings this weekend were Youth Pride and Pride Island, a three-day outdoor music festival featuring performances by Grace Jones, Teyana Taylor and more.
Who's going to be there
Last year's march in New York City featured more than 550 groups and more than 100 floats.
Expect that number to be even larger this year, with participation from community organizations, corporate sponsors, political candidates, activists and more. Organizers say 74% of the groups marching are nonprofit organizations.
These are some noteworthy names to watch for.
- The Gay Liberation Front, the original warriors for LGBTQ rights who first organized after the Stonewall riots
- The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ youth
- The cast of "Pose," the TV series about New York City's LGBTQ ballroom culture in the 1980s and 1990s
- Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, the co-founder and director of UK Black Pride
- Monica Helms, a transgender activist, author and US Navy veteran. She also created the Transgender Pride Flag.
Here's the route for the march
The march kicks off at noon from Madison Square Park at 26th Street and Fifth Avenue, and organizers expect about 115,000 people to attend.
The parade will pass two important landmarks:
- The Stonewall Inn, the site of the 1969 uprising that saw the LGBTQ community fight back against NYPD officers who routinely raided the bar in Greenwich Village.
- The New York City AIDS Memorial, a tribute to the more than 100,000 New Yorkers who have died from AIDS.
Marchers will head south on Fifth Avenue until they hit Eighth Street. They'll head west on Eighth Street and cross onto Christopher Street before heading north on Seventh Avenue. Here's a map:
How the Stonewall riots inspired today's Pride celebrations
Pride these days is synonymous with rainbow-saturated celebrations of the LGBTQ community.
It's easy to forget its solemn origins as a march that commemorated clashes between police and protesters outside a New York gay bar, the Stonewall Inn.
The media coverage of what is now called the Stonewall riots reflected the era's homophobic attitudes. In the late 1960s, it was still illegal in most states to be gay, not a single law protected gay people from discrimination and there were no openly gay politicians or pop culture icons.
Stonewall galvanized a generation of activists into forming a mass civil rights movement, but many of those people are no longer around to tell us their story about what happened.
CNN spoke to three people to nail down what we know. Read what they had to say here.