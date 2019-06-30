Thousands march in the streets of New York for WorldPride
It's also been 20 years since the transgender pride flag was created
This year marks not only the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, but also the 20th anniversary of the creation of the transgender pride flag. The creator of the flag, Monica Helms, is one of the parade's grand marshals.
At a press conference Sunday, she expressed gratitude for the chance to celebrate her legacy at WorldPride. But the transgender community remains vulnerable, she said.
“It’s been a struggle for transgender people, a long struggle.”
What else is going on for WorldPride this weekend?
New York has been host to a number of events and celebrations leading up to today's march.
On Friday, there was a rally to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising and to continue the fight for equal rights today. The event was a tribute to the first New York Pride rally, which took place a month after the Stonewall riots in 1969.
Mayor Bill de Blasio declared June 28 Stonewall Day, and participants performed a solemn tribute to the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.
Among the other happenings this weekend were Youth Pride and Pride Island, a three-day outdoor music festival featuring performances by Grace Jones, Teyana Taylor and more.
Who's going to be there
Last year's march in New York City featured more than 550 groups and more than 100 floats.
Expect that number to be even larger this year, with participation from community organizations, corporate sponsors, political candidates, activists and more. Organizers say 74% of the groups marching are nonprofit organizations.
These are some noteworthy names to watch for.
- The Gay Liberation Front, the original warriors for LGBTQ rights who first organized after the Stonewall riots
- The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ youth
- The cast of "Pose," the TV series about New York City's LGBTQ ballroom culture in the 1980s and 1990s
- Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, the co-founder and director of UK Black Pride
- Monica Helms, a transgender activist, author and US Navy veteran. She also created the Transgender Pride Flag.
Here's the route for the march
The march kicks off at noon from Madison Square Park at 26th Street and Fifth Avenue, and organizers expect about 115,000 people to attend.
The parade will pass two important landmarks:
- The Stonewall Inn, the site of the 1969 uprising that saw the LGBTQ community fight back against NYPD officers who routinely raided the bar in Greenwich Village.
- The New York City AIDS Memorial, a tribute to the more than 100,000 New Yorkers who have died from AIDS.
Marchers will head south on Fifth Avenue until they hit Eighth Street. They'll head west on Eighth Street and cross onto Christopher Street before heading north on Seventh Avenue. Here's a map:
How the Stonewall riots inspired today's Pride celebrations
Pride these days is synonymous with rainbow-saturated celebrations of the LGBTQ community.
It's easy to forget its solemn origins as a march that commemorated clashes between police and protesters outside a New York gay bar, the Stonewall Inn.
The media coverage of what is now called the Stonewall riots reflected the era's homophobic attitudes. In the late 1960s, it was still illegal in most states to be gay, not a single law protected gay people from discrimination and there were no openly gay politicians or pop culture icons.
Stonewall galvanized a generation of activists into forming a mass civil rights movement, but many of those people are no longer around to tell us their story about what happened.
CNN spoke to three people to nail down what we know. Read what they had to say here.
Why this year's march is a big deal
New York's Pride march regularly draws large crowds, but this year's celebration isn't just a regular Pride march.
The city is playing host to WorldPride, the largest LGBTQ celebration in the world. It's the first time WorldPride is being held in the United States.
The march also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, considered the catalyst for the modern gay rights movement.
Thousands of people are taking to the streets for a parade that will pass by the Stonewall Inn, the site of the 1969 uprising that saw the LGBTQ community fight back against NYPD officers who routinely raided the bar in Greenwich Village.
The march caps off a month of events that included a rally commemorating Stonewall 50, Youth Pride and Pride Island, a three-day outdoor music festival.