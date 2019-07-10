Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is urging residents to be prepared for a possible hurricane.

"It is impossible right now to know exactly how severe this storm will become and exactly where it will go," he said at a news conference today.

Abbott held up several maps prepared by the National Weather Service that showed different trajectories.

“With probabilities, with best guesses right now, regions north of the Houston area going up into East Texas, could receive as much as, if not more than, 10 inches of rain," he said.

He went on to say the state is preparing in advance for the storm and likely flooding that will come with it. This includes getting emergency response teams ready with high profile vehicles and boats, as well as calling Texas agencies who have equipment like saw squads, rescue aircrafts and ground search and rescue teams.