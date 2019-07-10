New Orleans floods ahead of possible hurricane
Louisiana officials will close more than 90 floodgates in the next 24 hours
The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority plans to close more than 90 floodgates in the next 24 hours ahead of the storm.
The agency's spokesperson Antwan Harris told CNN that they closed 21 floodgates this evening. The agency said they plan to close at least 70 more over the next 24 hours.
Harris said the agency's main concern is the floodgates on the Mississippi River. He added that they are constantly monitoring the gates.
The system has more than 250 floodgates, Harris said.
Plaquemines Parish orders mandatory evacuations starting Thursday
Plaquemines Parish ordered mandatory evacuations starting Thursday morning for parts of the community.
Evacuations for the east bank of Plaquemines Parish and the west bank starting at Oakville south to Venice start at 6 a.m. local time.
Plaquemines Parish has also declared a state of emergency.
The Mississippi River could crest at 19 feet
Potential storm surge has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for the Mississippi River, including at New Orleans, through Saturday.
The NWS said the river could crest at 19 feet, or 2.3 feet below the record. The city is protected to a height of 20 feet.
The Flood Protection Authority said it will be closing several flood gates and structures in the New Orleans area starting today.
"No one should take this storm lightly," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
New Orleans mayor declares a state of emergency
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has declared a state of emergency for the city ahead of the storm.
“Because of intense thunderstorms, and the further potential for tropical or hurricane force winds and further thunderstorms, New Orleans may experience more widespread localized severe flooding and gale force winds that could result in the endangerment and threat of life, injury and possible property damage," she said in a statement.
About the system: The National Hurricane Center predicts Tropical Storm Barry will form in the Gulf of Mexico by Thursday and strengthen to a hurricane by Saturday, when it's expected to make landfall in Louisiana.
The tropical system has already spawned its first tornado warning and flash flood emergency, both in the New Orleans area.
The shelves are empty at this Walmart ahead of the storm
The bread shelves are empty at a Walmart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, ahead of the impending storm.
Will Kaglear told CNN that there were long lines at Walmart as residents stocked up on bread, water and canned goods.
Hurricane watches issued for parts of coastal Louisiana
The National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane watches for parts of coastal Louisiana.
The watches extend from the mouth of the Mississippi River, west to Cameron, Louisiana. The watch does not currently include the New Orleans metro area.
About the tropical system: It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Barry sometime late tonight or tomorrow, then intensify into a hurricane sometime late Friday or early Saturday.
Landfall is still forecast to occur along the Louisiana or upper Texas coast sometime on Saturday as a hurricane. Storm surge, hurricane force winds, and extensive flooding is forecast along the Gulf Coast region into the weekend.
Here's where the system is now — and where it's going next
Current projections show this tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico, just south of the Florida Panhandle.
The National Hurricane Center predicts that it will become Tropical Storm Barry by Thursday. It is then expected to strengthen to a hurricane by Saturday, when it likely makes landfall in Louisiana.
Here's a look at its projected path: