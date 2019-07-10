Louisiana officials will close more than 90 floodgates in the next 24 hours

The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority plans to close more than 90 floodgates in the next 24 hours ahead of the storm.

The agency's spokesperson Antwan Harris told CNN that they closed 21 floodgates this evening. The agency said they plan to close at least 70 more over the next 24 hours.

Harris said the agency's main concern is the floodgates on the Mississippi River. He added that they are constantly monitoring the gates.

The system has more than 250 floodgates, Harris said.