Student walkouts sweep the USMeg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
One student shot at Florida high school
From CNN's Chuck Johnston
One student was injured and a shooter is in custody after a shooting at Forest High School in Ocala, Florida, a school official tells CNN.
The shooting comes on the same day as national walkouts take place on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine massacre.
The injured student was shot in the ankle, according to Kevin Christian, spokesman with Marion Public Schools.
Christian says that parents should go to First Baptist Church of Ocala on Southeast Maricamp Road to be reunited with their students. All Forest High School students will be bused to the church, according to Christian.
No additional details were immediately available.
What happens today is up to each school's student leaders
From CNN's Holly Yan
At 10 a.m. in each time zone, students will walk out and observe a moment of silence for shooting victims.
What happens after that will be up to each school's walkout leaders.
One sample agenda suggests marching to a local lawmaker's office, allowing open-mic time for students to share concerns and helping register those who are eligible to vote.
Here's how the last student walkout for gun control went down
On March 14, the one-month anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, students across the country walked out of their classrooms to demand stricter gun control laws. The 17-minute walkouts were also a way to honor the 17 people killed in the Valentine’s Day massacre.
There were more than 3,000 walkouts, according to organizers.
At Granada Hills Charter High School in Los Angeles, students laid down on a football field to spell out the walkout's rallying cry: "Enough."
Students in the Washington, DC, area marched to the White House — and turned their backs on it. Students also rallied on Capitol Hill, where they were joined by some Democratic lawmakers who walked out of the Capitol in a show of solidarity.
In Parkland, Florida, Stoneman Douglas students rose before sunrise to place hundreds of pinwheels around campus to mark the anniversary. They said they didn’t plan anything more than the 17-minute walkout, because they were busy preparing for the March 24 March for our Lives.
Why the walkouts are happening today
From CNN's Holly Yan
April 20 is the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in Colorado, where 12 students and a teacher were killed.
That mass shooting took place 19 years ago before today's high schoolers were even born.
But many students — including current Columbine students — say their lives have been shaped by sporadic school massacres, and not enough has been done to help prevent them.