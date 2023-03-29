Friends and families of the six people that were killed in a shooting Monday at the Covenant School in Nashville are grieving the loss of their loved ones and remembering their legacy.

(From Covenant Presbyterian Church)

Mike Hill, 61

Hill, who worked at the school, was the father of seven children and had 14 grandkids, his family said in a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WSMV. He loved to cook and spend time with his family, it added.

His daughter, Brittany Hill, said in a Facebook post on Monday that her dad "absolutely loved" his job.

"I have watched school shootings happen over the years and never thought I would lose a loved one over a person trying to solve a temporary problem with a permanent solution," she wrote. "I am so sorry for the loss of those children," she added.

(From Facebook)

Cynthia Peak, 61

Peak, whom police believe to have been a substitute teacher at the school, is from Leesville, Louisiana, where childhood friends are remembering her.

Louisiana state Rep. Charles Anthony Owen said he has known Peak his whole life. He said she was always there when you needed her. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Owen remembered how Peak would hang out with his sister, Mae Ann. When Mae Ann died, the post said, Peak was one of the first faces he recalled seeing.

(From The Covenant School)

Katherine Koonce, 60

Koonce was the head of the school, according to the website. Her friends and former co-workers, Monica and Jim Lee, remember her as a wonderful person who was full of sass, wit and grace.

“She had this amazing confidence but she was a person of grace,” Jim Lee said. “She was an educator, but she also had great pastoral and counseling and nurturing skills or she had those CEO skills that could tell you that you need to kind of get in your place,” he added, with a laugh.

“They just lost hugely at this school,” Monica Lee added. “They’re going to have a hard time filling her shoes.”

(KMOV/Dieckhaus Family)

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9

The family of Dieckhaus said they are in disbelief, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate KMOV.

"Our hearts are completely broken. We cannot believe this has happened," the family's statement says. "Evelyn was a shining light in this world. We appreciate all the love and support but ask for space as we grieve."

(From Facebook)

Hallie Scruggs, 9

Park Cities Presbyterian Church in Dallas released a statement Monday confirming that their former pastor, Chad Scruggs, lost his daughter Hallie in the shooting.

Scruggs was a current lead pastor at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville, the Texas church said in the statement.

William Kinney, 9, was also killed in the shooting.

CNN’s Sarah Dewberry and Sharif Paget contributed reporting to this post.