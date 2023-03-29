US
29 min ago

Here's how friends and family are remembering those killed in Nashville shooting

From CNN staff

Friends and families of the six people that were killed in a shooting Monday at the Covenant School in Nashville are grieving the loss of their loved ones and remembering their legacy.

(From Covenant Presbyterian Church)
(From Covenant Presbyterian Church)

Mike Hill, 61

Hill, who worked at the school, was the father of seven children and had 14 grandkids, his family said in a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WSMV. He loved to cook and spend time with his family, it added. 

His daughter, Brittany Hill, said in a Facebook post on Monday that her dad "absolutely loved" his job. 

"I have watched school shootings happen over the years and never thought I would lose a loved one over a person trying to solve a temporary problem with a permanent solution," she wrote. "I am so sorry for the loss of those children," she added. 

(From Facebook)
(From Facebook)

Cynthia Peak, 61

Peak, whom police believe to have been a substitute teacher at the school, is from Leesville, Louisiana, where childhood friends are remembering her.

Louisiana state Rep. Charles Anthony Owen said he has known Peak his whole life. He said she was always there when you needed her. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Owen remembered how Peak would hang out with his sister, Mae Ann. When Mae Ann died, the post said, Peak was one of the first faces he recalled seeing.

(From The Covenant School)
(From The Covenant School)

Katherine Koonce, 60

Koonce was the head of the school, according to the website. Her friends and former co-workers, Monica and Jim Lee, remember her as a wonderful person who was full of sass, wit and grace.

“She had this amazing confidence but she was a person of grace,” Jim Lee said. “She was an educator, but she also had great pastoral and counseling and nurturing skills or she had those CEO skills that could tell you that you need to kind of get in your place,” he added, with a laugh.

“They just lost hugely at this school,” Monica Lee added. “They’re going to have a hard time filling her shoes.”

(KMOV/Dieckhaus Family)
(KMOV/Dieckhaus Family)

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9

The family of Dieckhaus said they are in disbelief, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate KMOV. 

"Our hearts are completely broken. We cannot believe this has happened," the family's statement says. "Evelyn was a shining light in this world. We appreciate all the love and support but ask for space as we grieve."

(From Facebook)
(From Facebook)

Hallie Scruggs, 9

Park Cities Presbyterian Church in Dallas released a statement Monday confirming that their former pastor, Chad Scruggs, lost his daughter Hallie in the shooting.

Scruggs was a current lead pastor at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville, the Texas church said in the statement.

William Kinney, 9, was also killed in the shooting.

CNN’s Sarah Dewberry and Sharif Paget contributed reporting to this post.

59 min ago

Police release body-camera video showing officers confronting the shooter

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

(Metro Nashville Police)
(Metro Nashville Police)

Editor's note: This post contains graphic descriptions of violence.

The Metro Nashville Police Department released body-camera footage of at least two police officers who responded to Monday's shooting at Covenant School.

The footage is from the body-worn cameras of officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo, who police said fatally shot the attacker on Monday at 10:27 a.m. local time.

At the start of the six-minute video, Engelbert is seen arriving at the school and exiting his vehicle. He grabs a long rifle from the car's trunk and heads toward one part of the building before heading toward a door. The officer approaches a woman outside the school who says the school is on lockdown but there are two children unaccounted for. 

The woman, a school official, directs Engelbert to go upstairs.

Another school official is seen handing the officer a key to open an exterior door into the building. Engelbert yells to his fellow officers: "Let's go, I need three!" 

Engelbert enters the school — about one minute after pulling up to the building — with other officers following and immediately getting into a tactical formation. About three minutes into the video, gunshots are heard in the distance and an officer is heard saying "It's upstairs, sounds like it’s upstairs."

The officers rush up a stairwell as the gunshots grow louder. 

The flashes from the shooter's gunfire are seen in Collazo's bodycam footage, which leads the officers down a hall to the suspect's position.

The officers approach the sound of gunfire and Engelbert rounds a corner and fires multiple times at a person near a large window, who drops to the ground, the video shows.

Collazo then pushes forward and appears to shoot the person on the ground four times with a handgun, yelling, “Stop moving!” The officers finally approach the person, move a gun away and then radio, “Suspect down! Suspect down!

1 hr 25 min ago

Majority of Americans want some gun laws to be more strict, according to recent polls

From CNN's Ariel Edwards-Levy

A majority of both young adults and the American public at large support the idea of stricter gun laws, polling finds.

In a new Harvard Youth Poll released Tuesday and completed before the shooting at a Nashville elementary school Monday, 63% of 18-to-29-year-olds say that gun laws should be stricter, with 22% saying they should be kept as they are and 13% that they should be made less strict.

That’s similar to a 2018 poll by the Institute of Politics (IOP) at the Harvard Kennedy School taken in the wake of the Parkland shooting when 64% of young Americans thought gun laws should be made more strict. 

Young Americans’ views are generally similar to those of the public as a whole. In a Gallup survey from October 2022, a 57% majority of all Americans said that laws covering the sale of firearms should be made more strict, with 32% saying laws should be kept as they were and 10% that laws should be made less strict. 

Gallup’s polling has consistently found a majority in support of stricter gun laws since 2015. But the 57% who supported stricter gun laws in the latest poll marks a downtick from the 66% who supported stricter gun laws following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas late last May. Support for new gun restrictions often spikes in the immediate wake of high-profile mass shootings, before leveling off later. 

Other polls taken after the Uvalde shooting also found significant support for several new gun regulations.

Here's what a CBS News poll found last summer:

  • 81% of people were in favor of "a federal law requiring background checks on all potential gun buyers."
  • 72% were in favor of "a federal 'red flag' law, that...allows a court to order the temporary removal of guns from a person who they deem a potential danger to others or themselves."
  • And 62% were in favor of "a nationwide ban on the AR-15 semi-automatic weapon."

An August 2022 AP-NORC poll similarly found that 85% favored a federal law requiring background checks on all potential gun buyers, including private sales and gun shows, while 59% favored a nationwide ban on the sale of AR-15 rifles and similar semiautomatic weapons.

1 hr 31 min ago

How to talk to your kids about the Nashville school shooting, according to a counseling professional

Family members pray during a vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at Covenant School on Monday March 27, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Family members pray during a vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at Covenant School on Monday March 27, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Mark Zaleski/The Tennessean/AP)

Sissy Goff, the director of child and adolescent counseling at Daystar Counseling Ministries, was at the reunification site in Nashville Monday, where she told CNN she faced parents wondering about how to talk to their kids about the deadly shooting at the Covenant School.

Three 9-year-old children and three adults were killed in the Monday rampage.

"First of all, as grown-ups, we really have to manage our own anxiety, because kids pick up on it," Goff told "CNN This Morning."

It's key that parents let their children lead the conversation, Goff said, allowing them to ask questions and providing age appropriate answers.

"Kids have this amazing innate ability that they ask for the information that they're ready for," Goff said, adding parents could use "really short factual statements."

"Say two to three sentences and let them ask the next question," she said. "And then answer that age appropriately — honestly — and let them ask again."

"Be the source," she added, "where you're the one telling them, not someone else."