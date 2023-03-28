How the Nashville school shooting unfolded over about 14 minutes

Monday's shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, unfolded over about 14 minutes, according to police, and spanned two floors of the private Christian elementary school.

Metropolitan Nashville Police released surveillance video showing the moment the shooter — who authorities said had three firearms — arrived at the school, shot through glass doors and climbed through to get inside. The video goes on to show the suspect walking through the hallways, pointing an assault style weapon.

Metro Nashville Police released more than two minutes of the surveillance video showing the shooter at Covenant School. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police got the first call about an active shooter inside Covenant school at 10:13 a.m. local time, police spokesperson Don Aaron said, and rushed to the scene. The first five responding officers heard gunfire coming from the second floor.

They went upstairs and confronted the shooter, who “had been firing through a window at arriving police cars,” police said in a news release. Two officers then opened fire, killing the shooter at 10:27 a.m. local time, Aaron said.

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake commended the five officers for their quick response.

“I was hoping this day would never ever come here in the city. But we will never wait to make entry and to go in and to stop a threat especially when it deals with our children,” Drake said in a news conference Monday.

After the shooter was killed, the children were evacuated from the school and taken in buses to be reunited with their families. Video showed the children holding hands and walking in a line out of the school, where community members were embracing.

One city councilperson praised the school for making sure students and staff were trained for an active shooter scenario:

“This school prepared for this with active shooter training for a reason," Nashville Metropolitan Councilman Russ Pulley told CNN Monday. "We don’t like to think that this is ever going to happen to us. But experience has taught us that we need to be prepared because in this day and time it is the reality of where we are."